Female AEW Star Sends a Message After Getting Approached By Jon Moxley

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 17, 2025 14:32 GMT
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion (Source: AEW on X)

A female star was approached by Jon Moxley during a backstage segment on the latest episode of Collision. She has now sent a message addressing this.

Kris Statlander has been a mainstay in the women's division ever since AEW launched in 2019. However, in recent months, she has been trying to find her way back into the TBS Title picture.

This week on Collision, Statlander won a $100,000 four-way match against Anna Jay, Julia Hart, and Penelope Ford. Following the match, she was interviewed by Renee Paquette when Jon Moxley showed up. He showed his approval of Statlander's win and walked away. This wasn't the first time Mox has approached her, as The Purveyor of Violence has shown support for Statlander since before All In 2025.

Following the show, Kris Statlander took to social media to react to this segment with a caption that read:

"Work is a fever dream."

Check out her post below:

Bully Ray Wants Jon Moxley to Take a Break For a While

Jon Moxley has been the face of AEW since he joined the promotion. He has been a multi-time AEW World Champion and Tony Khan's go-to guy for any issue. Mox has regularly featured on TV since his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion and has never taken a break, making him a true company man.

However, his gimmick has gotten a bit stale in recent months. Hence, there are some people who want him to take a break.

Following Jon Moxley's loss at All In 2025, Bully Ray suggested on Busted Open Radio that the former AEW World Champion should take a break from TV since his character needs it.

“Moxley, in my opinion, should probably take a breather for a while. Go away, not because I don’t want to see you on my television, but because I think your character could use a break for a little bit. Go, recharge the batteries.” [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

It will be interesting to see if Moxley will take a much-needed break after his current storyline with Darby Allin is over.

Edited by Harish Raj S
