Female AEW star sends a message to MJF

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently made his return to AEW TV at the Double or Nothing PPV. Now, a female star just sent him a message on social media.

Thunder Rosa has been one of the best women's wrestlers in AEW's women's division. Right from the start of her AEW career, the 37-year-old has proven herself to be one of the top stars. Within a few months of joining Tony Khan's promotion, Thunder Rosa managed to win the AEW Women's World Championship. Sadly, her run as champion ended abruptly due to an injury that kept her out of the ring for several months. However, Rosa recently made her in-ring return and has looked better than ever.

Another star who was also on the injury list for a while was Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The former AEW World Champion took time off to recover from his injuries after the Worlds End PPV in December 2023, when he lost his World Title to Samoa Joe. The 28-year-old marked his much-awaited return at Double or Nothing last weekend.

Following his return, a fan posted a video of a kid playing Maxwell Jacob Friedman's theme song using a flute. Thunder Rosa caught wind of this clip and told Maxwell that the young fan was "dying" for him to retweet it.

"I want my kid to be this cool! @The_MJF, this kid is dying for you to retweet this!" she wrote.

Rush sent a threatening message to MJF after his return

Maxwell Jacob Friedman hasn't made many friends during his time in AEW due to his antics in the ring. The former world champion received a warning from a 35-year-old star following his return to the promotion.

Rush recently took to social media and warned Friedman that he would send the former AEW World Champion back home for another six months.

"@The_MJF, you say you want to bet on yourself? You can bet I will send you back home for another six months, PERRO! Because when you mess with the bull, you get the horns!" he wrote.

It looks like MJF might have found his first opponent after making his return at Double or Nothing.

