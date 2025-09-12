Female AEW star sends a three-word message to Daniel Garcia after he turned heel and joined The Death Riders

As the former TNT Champion, Daniel Garcia, joined the Death Riders, a female AEW star sent a message to him. Garcia shockingly turned heel on Dynamite this past week.

Ad

AEW star Marina Shafir has a message for Daniel Garcia following his heel turn. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Darby Allin showed up after the main event to attack Jon Moxley. However, Garcia appeared with a hoodie and attacked Darby from behind in order to turn heel. Daniel joined forces with the Death Riders and brutally assaulted Darby as well.

For the past few weeks, Daniel Garcia has been approached by Moxley, and it was teased that he would join the Death Riders. After Garcia joined the dominant faction, his stablemate, Marina Shafir, took to Instagram to send the following message for him through her recent story:

Ad

Trending

"Oh Danny boy.."

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Marina Shafir's Instagram story after Daniel Garcia turned heel and joined the Death Riders

Daniel Garcia recently expressed frustrations regarding AEW heroes

Following his loss to Jon Moxley two weeks ago on Dynamite, Daniel Garcia expressed his frustrations regarding the AEW locker room and the company's heroes, such as Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, who are currently out of action.

Ad

In an exclusive backstage promo, Garcia also said he was waiting to get his hands on Death Riders before eventually joining them this past week.

"I walked in this locker room today and I didn't see any of the heroes. Where they at? Ospreay's gone, Swerve's gone. So the person who was waiting to get his hands on Jon Moxley was me. I was waiting in the parking lot a year ago with the Dark Order and Karen Jarrett, waiting to get my hands on Death Riders," Daniel said.

After two consecutive singles losses against Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia finally had enough and snapped, leading to his heel turn. It will be interesting to see how Garcia fares as the new member of the Death Riders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!