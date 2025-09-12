  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Daniel Garcia
  • Female AEW star sends a three-word message to Daniel Garcia after he turned heel and joined The Death Riders

Female AEW star sends a three-word message to Daniel Garcia after he turned heel and joined The Death Riders

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 12, 2025 10:03 GMT
AEW Daniel Garcia
AEW star on Daniel Garcia turning heel (Image source: AEW on X)

As the former TNT Champion, Daniel Garcia, joined the Death Riders, a female AEW star sent a message to him. Garcia shockingly turned heel on Dynamite this past week.

Ad

AEW star Marina Shafir has a message for Daniel Garcia following his heel turn. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Darby Allin showed up after the main event to attack Jon Moxley. However, Garcia appeared with a hoodie and attacked Darby from behind in order to turn heel. Daniel joined forces with the Death Riders and brutally assaulted Darby as well.

For the past few weeks, Daniel Garcia has been approached by Moxley, and it was teased that he would join the Death Riders. After Garcia joined the dominant faction, his stablemate, Marina Shafir, took to Instagram to send the following message for him through her recent story:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Oh Danny boy.."

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Marina Shafir&#039;s Instagram story after Daniel Garcia turned heel and joined the Death Riders
Marina Shafir's Instagram story after Daniel Garcia turned heel and joined the Death Riders

Daniel Garcia recently expressed frustrations regarding AEW heroes

Following his loss to Jon Moxley two weeks ago on Dynamite, Daniel Garcia expressed his frustrations regarding the AEW locker room and the company's heroes, such as Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, who are currently out of action.

Ad

In an exclusive backstage promo, Garcia also said he was waiting to get his hands on Death Riders before eventually joining them this past week.

"I walked in this locker room today and I didn't see any of the heroes. Where they at? Ospreay's gone, Swerve's gone. So the person who was waiting to get his hands on Jon Moxley was me. I was waiting in the parking lot a year ago with the Dark Order and Karen Jarrett, waiting to get my hands on Death Riders," Daniel said.

After two consecutive singles losses against Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia finally had enough and snapped, leading to his heel turn. It will be interesting to see how Garcia fares as the new member of the Death Riders.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications