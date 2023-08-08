Female AEW star threatens to beat up Dark Order member

AEW's backstage drama has dominated headlines for much of the year, but some rivalries stretch back to before the company was even founded. This is the case with current TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Dark Order member John Silver.

Although the two compete in different divisions, Silver and Statlander have a history of clashing. The Dark Order member has made it clear over the last few years that he has an intense dislike of the TBS Champion.

While their rivalry is mostly in the storyline and done for humorous purposes, the two have actually met in the ring before, with Statlander defeating the powerful Silver at a Beyond Wrestling event in 2018.

When AEW took to Twitter and wished Statlander a happy birthday earlier today, John Silver chimed in to tell the TBS Champion to "shut up," something he's told her many times before. Statlander replied to the tweet and threatened to beat Silver up, as seen below:

It should be noted that although Kris Statlander has actually beaten John Silver up in the past, he managed to get his win back at Beyond's Heavy Lies the Crown event in 2019. Whether a third singles match will ever take place between them remains to be seen.

AEW's Kris Statlander is impressive enough to "walk out on SmackDown or RAW," according to Jim Cornette

Kris Statlander is a powerhouse in AEW's women's division but has unfortunately endured several injuries throughout her tenure with the company.

However, she returned strong at this year's Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View and dethroned the undefeated Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship.

Jim Cornette is impressed with Statlander's current character and thinks that with her size and demeanor, she would fit right in on WWE RAW or SmackDown. Speaking on a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager said:

"Without Alpha Centauri and [The Best Friends], Kris Statlander looks like she could walk out on SmackDown or RAW. And that is a big compliment considering this AEW’s women’s division. She’s got the size, she’s got the look, she’s an athlete, she’s straightened up, it’s not comedy anymore. And to be honest, this match started [and] they were wrestling and I wrote God in heaven, they’re doing it better than anybody in the tornado tag."

How do you think Kris Statlander holds up against the top women in pro wrestling today? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

