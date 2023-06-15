AEW's stars are often compared to the biggest superstars in WWE. According to Jim Cornette, TBS Champion Kris Statlander in particular is impressive enough to appear in the Stamford-based promotion.

Statlander's previous gimmick saw her as the "Galaxy's Greatest Alien." Despite the character gaining popularity, she quickly reinvented herself, began a monster run, and even dethroned the undefeated Jade Cargill.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran explained why he believes her current gimmick is better than her alien one and why it makes her legitimate enough for WWE.

"Without Alpha Centauri and [The Best Friends], Kris Statlander looks like she could walk out on SmackDown or RAW. And that is a big compliment considering this AEW’s women’s division. She’s got the size, she’s got the look, she’s an athlete, she’s straightened up, it’s not comedy anymore. And to be honest, this match started [and] they were wrestling and I wrote God in heaven, they’re doing it better than anybody in the tornado tag." (00:15 onward).

Statlander recently discussed dethroning Jade Cargill and expressed how she didn't believe she deserved to beat the undefeated former TBS Champion at the time.

Cornette believes that Anna J.A.S. is "rotten" while noting that the TBS Champion is over with the AEW audience

Anna J.A.S. is often praised for her look, but when it comes to her in-ring ability and even promos, many fans and veterans criticize her. According to many, the Jericho Appreciation Society star is simply not hitting the mark.

Continuing in the same episode, Cornette criticized Anna J.A.S. while praising the TBS Champion for her improvement in AEW.

"Anna Jay is rotten, but they kept it simple. It looked great and then Anna Jay took over, [and] when they came back, Statlander was making a comeback and the fans love her! She’s over with them. But they got a little bit too busy at the end." (00:51 onward).

Kris Statlander recently shared her honest opinion on CM Punk and mentioned all the interactions she's had with him in AEW. In closing, the TBS Champion said she hopes nothing negative comes the promotion's way at this point.

