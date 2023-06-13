"Hopefully no negativity happens" - AEW champion comments on CM Punk's return

A top AEW star recently shared their thoughts on CM Punk's imminent return. The Second City Saint is set to make his comeback on June 17th, and there has been a mixed reaction to this news. Although Kris Statlander is hopeful that the morale backstage will remain positive.

The newly-crowned TBS Champion recently spoke to Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling. Statlander noted that she has had pleasant encounters with Punk in the past and is looking forward to The Voice of the Voiceless' return so long as it helps AEW.

"I've always had decent interactions with him [CM Punk]. If this is going to help us out, then that's fantastic. I can only hope that with all these announcements going on and this new show starting that we only experience positive outcomes from this. Hopefully no negativity happens. We all get frustrated with our jobs sometimes, and that's understandable, but I do hope that everything that we do going forward is for the better of AEW, and I think that's the most important thing," said Statlander. [H/T: Fightful]

Punk is scheduled to compete in the main event of the first-ever episode of AEW Collision this Saturday in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Is CM Punk still a draw?

Much has been made about CM Punk's drawing power in recent weeks. Despite Tony Khan announcing the former AEW World Champion's return a few weeks ago, ticket sales for the upcoming Collision shows have been poor.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Billy Gunn defended The Straight-Edge Superstar, claiming that he still has the ability to bring in many fans.

"No matter what goes on behind the scenes, he [CM Punk] has still got it. He's still the guy. He still has huge drawing power, and that's only gonna help us," Gunn said.

With so many questions surrounding Punk and the future of AEW, only time will tell whether his reemergence in the company holds positive or negative outcomes.

