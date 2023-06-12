Pro wrestler claims CM Punk saved his life

CM Punk's many accolades in the pro wrestling industry have been well documented, but according to indie pro wrestler, Lucas “Twitch” DiSangro, The Straight Edge star indirectly saved his life with his "pipe-bomb" promo.

2011 elevated Punk to a much higher level after he sat cross-legged at the top of WWE RAW's stage ramp, and delivered an explosive promo wherein he ruthlessly criticized the promotion. At the time, this was unprecedented and made the star seem like a true rebel.

Lucas DiSangro was recently featured in a clip on The Monster Factory's Apple TV+ series, wherein he expressed the effect CM Punk's promo had on his life.

“CM Punk was a guy that was just fed up with how he was being treated. And instead of just quitting, he spoke his mind. And he did it while being unapologetically him… and at that point, I know that if I had the chance I was gonna try and be a professional wrestler.” (H/T EWrestlingNews)

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently took to Twitter to compare the moment Kane pushed him off a stage to Punk's infamous "pipe-bomb promo", calling both "iconic moments."

Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa gave her take on CM Punk's return

CM Punk's involvement in the "Brawl Out Incident" turned many of The Elite's biggest fans against him, and even some fans in the middle who don't trust him or believe the reports about the locker room's sentiments toward him.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa pointed out that there's a disparity between the AEW fanbase on Punk's return.

"I feel like the fans, no matter what, some of them are extremely upset and like, offended that he's coming back," Rosa added. "And some of them are just happy to see him again on TV." (H/T WrestlingInc)

La Mera Mera also expanded on whether he'll return as a heel or babyface and claimed that it could go either way. The Second City Saint might just decide to become the bad guy that his detractors feel he is, or simply continue to bank on his popularity. Fans will luckily get to see this weekend when AEW Collision launches.

