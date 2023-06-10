Former WWE Superstar compares his iconic RAW moment to CM Punk's pipebomb

CM Punk's pipebomb on WWE RAW will go down as one of the most iconic moments in the history of professional wrestling. The All Elite Wrestling star hasn't been part of WWE since 2014, but he's still often spoken about when it comes to the history of the company.

WWE recently acknowledged CM Punk last week on SmackDown in a video package to celebrate Roman Reigns' 1,000-day reign as Universal Champion.

But there have been many iconic moments on RAW over the last few decades, and one former WWE Superstar seemingly believes one of his moments is right up there with Punks.

When a wrestling social media account asked fans to tell them what they think of when they see the old HD RAW stage, a fan tagged Matt Cardona and showed videos of Zack Ryder being pushed off the stage in a wheelchair and CM Punk's pipebomb. Cardona replied and called both moments iconic, tweeting out:

"Two iconic moments...," Matt Cardona said in a tweet.

CM Punk returns to All Elite Wrestling on June 17 for the debut of AEW Collision

CM Punk hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since All Out when he tore his triceps in a match for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship against Jon Moxley.

Following the event, Punk vented his frustrations in the media scrum and fought with The Elite backstage shortly after that—an event many fans still refer to this day as Brawl Out.

But Punk's injury has healed, and he's returning to the company as All Elite Wrestling plans to launch its second two-hour show of the week, AEW Collision.

Punk will be competing on the show in the United Center in Chicago as he teams with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

What do you make of Matt Cardona's tweet? Are you excited about Punk's return to All Elite Wrestling later this month? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

