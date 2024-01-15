Female AEW star wants another collaboration with Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose's impressive resume of accomplishments since leaving WWE has now prompted a current AEW star to express her desire to work with her.

Of course, we are talking about the social media sensation and former UFC fighter Paige VanZant. Much like Mandy, she has been known to channel her social media and exclusive content sites to gain massive traction and use it to maintain an active presence online.

While they did an absolutely stunning photoshoot together a while back, both are yet to collaborate over an exclusive content platform that brought them astonishing monetary success. However, VanZant recently posted a clip on Instagram announcing that she aspired to do a collab with the former WWE star, as well as with UFC fighter Maryna Moroz and Pro Boxer Ebony Bridges in 2024.

Mandy Rose has found immense success outside WWE in one year

Paige VanZant's desire to collaborate with Mandy Rose extends further beyond her beauty and personality. The former Golden Goddess had a record-setting run as the WWE NXT Women's Champion that lasted till December 2022, following which she was released from the company.

Since then, Rose has apparently gone on to make more money than she ever did in WWE, reigning on top as a successful model, starting her own beauty product line, and being involved in many other ventures.

While she has been away from the global juggernaut for over a year, she does maintain good friendships with current stars, including Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan.

As far as her return to the ring is concerned, she has not ruled it out completely when asked on multiple occasions. So, it would be interesting to see if Mandy decides to lace up her boots yet again and step back inside the squared circle.

