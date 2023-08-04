Female ex-AEW star makes a serious accusation against Tony Khan

Negative light was once more shined on AEW's women's locker room. This was following former AEW star LuFisto's accusations about Tony Khan's handling of the women's roster.

This was not the first time there was turmoil within the AEW locker room. Previously, there was an entire fiasco between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker that ended up being unresolved.

Taking to Twitter, LuFisto posted a thread that served as her expose for Tony Khan. She claimed that he explicitly stated that the women's segments were not considered to be high value.

The 43-year-old also mentioned how with regard to resolving problems among stars backstage, the ones initiating the dialogue were the ones punished instead.

"Had a one hour phone call with a current AEW talent. The women who actually addressed the problems I did today were the ones sent home by Tony Khan. There was a meeting to shoot on Thunder Rosa that Khan attended. Before leaving, he reminded them that..."

LuFisto @LuFisto Had a one hour phone call with a current AEW talent.



The women who actually addressed the problems I did today were the ones sent home by Tony Khan.



There was a meeting to shoot on Thunder Rosa that Khan attended. Before leaving, he reminded them that...

A specific instance was cited with regard to solving problems concerning Britt Baker and her crew, and when they called for a talk with her, they ended up being the ones to get punished.

LuFisto narrated that many have accused Khan of not caring for women's wrestling and that the locker room was seemingly feeling like it was of the Divas era.

The full thread can be found here.

Former AEW star shared her not-so-good encounter with Dustin Rhodes

Former AEW name LuFisto shared her experience on her brief stint with the promotion and how she, unfortunately, had not-so-good experiences. She specifically mentioned her appearance on AEW Dark last year.

Speaking to Fightful, The First Lady of Hardcore narrated a specific scenario she experienced moments after her match. She mentioned how she previously spoke to Dustin Rhodes in a pleasant tone, and this suddenly changed after the match, specifically after he had a conversation with Ruby Soho.

"I go to the restroom. As I open the door, I hear, 'She something something.' I open the door and on the table, Ruby Soho is sitting with Dustin [Rhodes] and they just shut (up) and they look at me. 'Okay, they were talking about me, that's for sure.' [Ruby is] like, 'I have to go.' I go to Dustin and he goes, 'So, all French Canadian people are f*cking *ssholes eh?' I'm like, 'Excuse me, what?' He was nice to me five minutes ago. He's like, 'Yeah, apparently that's the way it goes,'" LuFisto said.

LuFisto dropped a bomb of sorts on social media today that definitely paints Tony Khan in a bad light.

Considering how the movement, as of late amongst main promotions, is giving more opportunities to women's wrestling and increasing its prestige, this is not a good look for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

