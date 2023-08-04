Former AEW name puts forth accusations against Dustin Rhodes after backstage encounter

A former AEW talent and independent wrestling veteran recently spoke out about her experiences in Tony Khan's company and specifically her less-than-pleasant interactions with Dustin Rhodes.

LuFisto has been wrestling for well over two decades but only got her "big break" last year when she competed for AEW, albeit on the promotion's Dark YouTube show. She recently spoke to Fightful about her time backstage and an encounter she had with Dustin Rhodes.

While her initial interaction with The Natural was pleasant, she maintains that Rhodes' tune towards her quickly changed after he had a conversation with Ruby Soho:

"I go to the restroom. As I open the door, I hear, 'She something something.' I open the door and on the table, Ruby Soho is sitting with Dustin [Rhodes] and they just shut (up) and they look at me. 'Okay, they were talking about me, that's for sure.' [Ruby is] like, 'I have to go.' I go to Dustin and he goes, 'So, all French Canadian people are f*cking *ssholes eh?' I'm like, 'Excuse me, what?' He was nice to me five minutes ago. He's like, 'Yeah, apparently that's the way it goes,'" LuFisto says. [H/T: Fightful]

LuFisto goes on to say how she felt completely bewildered by the interaction, especially because she had nothing but love for Rhodes prior to this.

Dustin Rhodes allegedly criticizes LuFisto after her AEW debut

During the interview, LuFisto went on to detail how her debut match in AEW did not go exactly as she would have liked, but she did everything as she was told. After the match, she alleges that Dustin Rhodes, who is a coach in AEW as well as an in-ring talent, confronted her and called her out for making the other wrestlers in the match "look bad".

After a back-and-forth, the two parties went their separate ways, but LuFisto evidently still had a sour taste in her mouth.

When asked if she would consider clearing the air with the AEW veteran, Lufisto said the following:

"So many times, I've wanted to reach out to him. He would write things, 'Be kind to people, you don't know what they're going through.' You don't know how many times I've wanted to reply, 'I really wish you would have showed me the same kindness. Everything you're saying, I believe too. I'm not perfect. I did things wrong in my past and I will do again, we all make mistakes.' I know when this goes out, 'LuFisto, you did this.' I know, I'm human, whatever. I don't think I deserve to be called a French Canadian *sshole. We're nice people."

Dustin has since replied to LuFisto via Twitter.