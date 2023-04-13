Hall of Famer has to temporarily step away from wrestling due to a serious injury; was knocked unconscious 

Wrestling can be a dangerous profession for anyone, but as it turns out, not all injuries are confined to the ring. Industry veteran and recent inductee into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, LuFisto, has to temporarily take a break from wrestling to rest up due to a severe injury.

LuFisto is quite well-known in the independent circuit. She was inducted into the Indie Hall of Fame in 2022. Known for taking things to the extreme in her matches, she has wrestled in various promotions in recent months, including ICW, GCW, C4, and Beyond.

Regarding her in-ring work, she took quite a few chances, wrestling in two death matches. She went through those, but as she mentioned in her tweet, things went wrong in the weirdest way possible.

Three days after performing in a death match, she was at work and leaned down to put a product on a shelf. Unfortunately, she hit her head on a steel shelf while bending down, and this caused a serious injury. She suffered a mild concussion and a cervical sprain while being knocked unconscious.

The Hall of Famer said she listened to the doctor and would rest as long as needed. She admitted that while she hoped to make the C4 show on the 28th, it would depend on her health and that she had rescheduled a few bookings.

"Long story short, I went through two death matches fine but got knocked out at work three days later. I suffered a mild concussion and a cervical sprain from hitting my head real hard on a steel shelf as I bent down to put one of our products on the bottom shelf. Yes, this is absolutely ridiculous. Anyway, I’m listening to the doctor and I will rest as long as needed. I’m hoping to be back for the next C4 Wrestling show on the 28th but I’ll see how I feel then. I want to make sure I’m back at 110% so I can give you the very best of me. Thank you."

We at Sportskeeda wish LuFisto a swift recovery so she can make her return soon!

