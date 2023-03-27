Former WWE Tag Team Champion to be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Perhaps one of the greatest and most underrated WWE tag team contests ever was the Fatal-4 Way Tag Team Ladder match at Armageddon 2006 featuring Paul London & Brian Kendrick, William Regal & Dave Taylor, The Hardys, and MNM. Featuring lots of high-flying spots in such a frenetic scene, the bout was ultimately won by perennial underdogs Paul London & Brian Kendrick.

It has been announced that former WWE Superstar Paul London will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Outside the Stamford-based promotion, Paul London has worked in many wrestling promotions over the years, including IMPACT Wrestling, ROH, Zero1 in Japan, PWG, and Lucha Underground, among others on the independent circuit.

In 2022, GCW and Orange Crush Magazine established the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. In its second edition this year, six wrestlers have been announced as inductees. Check out the full list below:

GameChangerWrestling @GCWrestling_



Inductee #6

PAUL LONDON



Plus:

Christopher Daniels (Kazarian)

Cheerleader Melissa (Prazak)

Jimmy Jacobs (Shelley)

Mike Modest (Blaustein)

Excalibur (TBA)



Class of 2023!

Sun 4/2 - Noon

The Millenium Biltmore

(Live from @Wrestlecon)



Paul London had a five-year run with WWE

The now 42-year-old star signed with the Stamford-based promotion in mid-2003 after training alongside Brian Kendrick and Bryan Danielson under Shawn Michaels' Texas Wrestling Academy.

Paul London wrestled in his first televised bout on the October 9, 2003 editon of SmackDown against then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar – for the title, no less – in a losing effort.

He became popular in the tag team scene and held the tag titles three times. His most notable partnership was with Brian Kendrick. They became a mainstay on SmackDown's sister show Velocity between 2003-2004, until Kendrick left the Stamford-based promotion.

Upon Brian Kendrick's return in 2005, the duo reformed as a tag team and found success together, holding the Tag Team Championships for 300 days. They ultimately split in 2008 after Kendrick was drafted to SmackDown while London stayed on RAW.

Aside from being a tag team wrestler, Paul London held the Cruiserweight Championship once. On November 7, 2008, the company released London from his contract.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing A damn fine tag team:Paul London and Brian Kendrick as the WWE Tag Team Champions back in 2006.London and Kendrick also had a three-day reign as WWE World Tag Team Champions from September 5-8,2007. A damn fine tag team:Paul London and Brian Kendrick as the WWE Tag Team Champions back in 2006.London and Kendrick also had a three-day reign as WWE World Tag Team Champions from September 5-8,2007. https://t.co/q46XMfECSo

You can read more about what Paul London had to say regarding Vince McMahon's original plans for him and Brian Kendrick prior to their historic 300-day run as tag champs.

