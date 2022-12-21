“They didn’t have any intention for us to be tag champs” - Released WWE Superstar details historic 300-day run as Champion alongside Brian Kendrick

Vince McMahon never intended to put the WWE Tag Team titles on Paul London and Brian Kendrick.

At Judgment Day 2006, Paul London and Brian Kendrick defeated MNM to become WWE World Tag Team Champions for the first time. It was a title reign that spanned over 300 days.

Former WWE Superstar Paul London was recently on The Captain's Corner and spoke on a variety of subjects. When asked about his 300+ day WWE Tag Team title reign with Brian Kendrick, London called it a heartwarming memory and said that the company never intended to make them champions in the first place.

"That’s a very heartwarming memory," Paul London began. "That was a very exciting time in our life and the career we had, we just did the best we could and I think the thing we took away from a lot of that too was that we were never, or seldom ever written into any plans. They didn’t have any intention for us to be tag champs, especially for that long. They didn’t have any intention of incorporating us into big storylines or teaming us up with somebody to get the rub or whatever. That was rarely, if ever, a part of the conversation so, for us to have maintained being on top for almost a year, that was really just because we kept knocking it out of the park with every team they sent our way."

Shane McMahon told Paul London and Brian Kendrick that no one cared about tag team wrestling since The Legion of Doom

Regarding how WWE has used its tag team division over the last couple of decades, Paul London and Brian Kendrick got a wake-up call from Shane McMahon.

Shane-O-Mac informed London and Brian Kendrick while they were at WWE Headquarters that no one cared about tag team wrestling since the Legion of Doom were on top.

"This is from Shane McMahon’s mouth himself, he said, ‘Nobody’s cared about tag team wrestling since The Legion of Doom’ and he told that to Brian and I and Snitsky when we were at the offices in Connecticut," Paul London revealed. "Because we were trying to figure out like what? How are we not able to get to the next level here? The company didn’t create shirts for us until after our tag run which makes — that makes no sense. Why wouldn’t you capitalize on it? So yeah, it was things like that but for him to say, ‘Nobody’s cared about tag team wrestling since Legion of Doom,’ it’s like, well what was your whole TLC era?… So you’re sh*tting on all of them? So yeah, I don’t know. That was a weird period of my life." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

What do you make of Paul London's comments? Do you hope Triple H will emphasize tag team wrestling more in 2023? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

