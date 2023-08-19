Female ex-AEW talent responds to MJF defending Cash Wheeler, claims she was getting "death threats"

The one half of FTR, Cash Wheeler, was arrested recently, which left a lot of fans in shock. However, MJF came in support of Wheeler which caught the attention of a former AEW talent.

After the tweet was sent out by MJF, a lot of fans looked at the situation differently. Lufisto, who has had some problems with the AEW World Champion, had quite a response to his tweet.

Lufisto brought up a previous issue she had with All Elite Wrestling, which caused her to deactivate her Twitter account. She dropped a very long open letter to Maxwell Jacob Friedman in her response and claimed that she was getting "death threats."

Expand Tweet

Recent reports reveal how much AEW talent knew about Cash Wheeler's arrest

Former WWE star Cash Wheeler was arrested by the Orlando Police Department for aggravated assault with a firearm this past week. The news of his arrest went viral on Friday Morning and sent the pro wrestling world into a state of shock.

More details about the incident were uncovered as the day went by, and it was reported that the incident that led to his arrest occurred a few weeks ago, with the arrest Warrant being filed on July 28, 2023. Cash Wheeler, in response, filed a not-guilty plea at the Ninth Circuit Court located in Orange County, Florida, on August 3rd.

Expand Tweet

After the incident, various media outlets tried reaching out to All Elite Wrestling officials and talent for more details about the arrest. According to Fightful Select, the talent in AEW came to know about the situation involving Cash Wheeler only after the news went online.

The duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (collectively known as FTR) are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. The duo is considered as one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling. FTR are set to defend their titles against the Young Bucks at All In set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27, 2023.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here