Female former WWE Superstar opens up about her backstage interactions with Sting (Exclusive)

The legendary Sting recently announced his retirement match, which will be in 2024. That announcement has got some of the biggest names of the wrestling fraternity, both past and present, talking. And a former WWE Superstar reminisced about her backstage interactions with him.

Torrie Wilson, one of the most 'over' female wrestlers in WWE, has had feuds and matches with the best in the business. Wilson featured in matches that had The Vigilante face off against her then-husband, Billy Kidman.

Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with her at a wrestling event, the Icons of Wrestling Convention, held in Philadelphia. During her interaction, she spoke about her experience with the Vigilante during their WCW: Nitro days.

"He's just a class act. He's like a notch above all of us. He is so humble, he is such a big superstar, he is such a mega talent and he also takes the time for us little people." she said. (00:03: 20 - 00:03:41)

Torrie Wilson has a store where she sells her merchandise, and she gives information about exercises for those on the go.

Thunder Rosa opens up about Sting's retirement

Professional wrestler Thunder Rosa shares a unique aspect with Steve Borden - the two use face paint as props. She was recently on the podcast Busted Open Radio and spoke about what she thought about Steve Borden's upcoming retirement.

"When I first heard of it, I'm going to lie, I was sad. But it's very courageous of him because the past couple of matches he's been in, they've been very physical. He is not no spring chicken... He's taking some hits, man," she elaborated.

As Sting's retirement nears, there are sure to be several more wrestling entities speaking about their experiences with him.

What do you think? Should Sting retire? Tell us in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video if you use the quotes from this article.

Special thanks to the Icons of Wrestling Convention for allowing Sportskeeda to film on their premises.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here