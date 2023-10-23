"I'm not going to lie, I was sad" - Former AEW champion opens up on Sting's retirement announcement

Last week, Sting stunned the wrestling world with what can only be described as his road to retirement. While the wrestling fraternity is just about to begin talking about it, a female All Elite star has expressed her thoughts about The Icon's announcement.

The AEW wrestler is none other than Thunder Rosa, who is having a fantastic time in the Jacksonville-based company. Rosa is also one of the few wrestlers who use face paint as a prop, something that the WWE Hall of Famer made famous in his heyday and has carried the legacy since then.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, La Mera Mera talked about the WCW legend's announcement.

"When I first heard of it, I'm not going to lie, I was sad. But it's very courageous of him because the past couple of matches he's been in, they've been very physical. He is not no spring chicken... He's taking some hits, man," she elaborated.

The former AEW Women's World Champion then went into some detail about what she thought about the final match of Sting:

"It's his decision. If he felt that he could and [wanted] to wrestle, he would have continued to wrestle for a long time. He's in great shape, he's probably one of the most classy people I've worked with. A man of God, most definitely. It is sad because we all love him." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The Vigilante has had a legendary career, but the wrestling world is still waiting for one chance to see several dream matches with a man who has had a career spanning decades - including one with The Undertaker.

Sting confirmed his retirement will be at at AEW: Revolution 2024

Last week on AEW Dynamite, The Icon confirmed he will be retiring in 2024 at Revolution pay-per-view in an emotional promo wherein he spoke about the wrestlers who made him what he was - touching on his feuds with Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.

The Icon had a small run with WWE from 2014 to 2016, which was dissatisfactory for several fans because he only had a handful of matches. The veteran was forced to retire in 2016 due to a spinal stenosis injury and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Sting signed with AEW in late 2020 and partnered with Darby Allin. He last competed at All In pay-per-view in August in a Coffin Match alongside Allin against Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland.

What do you think? Does Sting still have another WWE run in him? Tell us in the comments section.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here