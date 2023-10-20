Sting to leave AEW after Revolution 2024 and make a stunning WWE return at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

The wrestling world was shocked when WWE Hall of Famer Sting revealed that he would retire in 2024.

Not many fans saw that coming, and it is undoubtedly an emotional moment for the AEW star, who has put his heart and soul into the company ever since his debut in 2020. During his promo, he named a lot of former rivals, including Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Lex Luger, and said that all of them made him into who he is today.

As we know with the Stinger, the only thing for sure is that nothing is for sure. When he left the WWE in 2016 due to cervical spinal stenosis, everyone thought it was the end of the road for the Stinger.

That was not to be, as the WCW icon promptly made his way to AEW after his WWE contract expired in 2020. Since then, he has guided Darby Allin, molding him into a bonafide star.

While the master of the Scorpion Death Lock has announced that he will be retiring from AEW after Revolution in 2024, there could be one last opportunity for him to have a perfect send-off. That can happen at only one event, WrestleMania 40, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

How can Sting make his jaw-dropping return to WWE?

Every true wrestling fan knows that there is one match that Sting has always wanted, and that is with none other than another WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker.

The Vigilante even revealed in an interview with John Bradshaw Layfield in August 2016 that he hoped for a match with Taker. That could not happen then, but there is a slight chance it might come to fruition this time.

Expand Tweet

During Undertaker’s Hall of Fame speech, he said never say never to one final match, and going by the way he appeared last week at NXT, he is still fit and takes care of himself. The same can be said about the Enigmatic Icon, too.

AEW Revolution takes place one month before WrestleMania 40, so that could be the perfect opportunity for the Icon to make a push for one final time.

Fans of all ages would love to see the dream match between Sting and Taker, provided that their health is perfect. If that is the case, WrestleMania 40 will be one of the most anticipated shows in history.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches