"Against 'Taker," "FINISH THE STORY" - WWE Universe calls for the 38-year veteran to return and face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 40

The Undertaker hasn't wrestled for WWE since his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. However, some fans want him to don his wrestling boots one more time against a possibly returning 38-year veteran at WrestleMania XL.

The star in question is Sting. The Icon is set to bring the curtain down on his illustrious in-ring career at AEW Revolution 2024, which traditionally takes place around March.

He made the bittersweet announcement during the latest installment of Dynamite. There's currently no word on who will be his last opponent, but fans have been calling for Sting and Darby Allin to give a perfect storyline payoff to their student-mentor alliance.

The Vigilante admitted that he retired once already back in 2015, but it didn't sit right with him. Sting assured AEW's faithful that Revolution 2024 will be his final swansong.

But with The Icon finishing up with All Elite Wrestling weeks before WrestleMania XL, fans have gone into a frenzy over the possibility of Sting returning to WWE for a face-off against The Undertaker.

The face-painted star has been very vocal about wanting to face The Deadman. In 2014, when Sting finally inked a deal with WWE, fans had a glimmer of hope that WWE would book this dream match.

But the Vince McMahon-led management hesitated to pull the trigger for some reason. With The Undertaker enjoying his retirement and Sting's career winding down, the chances of this match ever happening are slim to none.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sting wanted to face The Undertaker in a cinematic match

On RAW after WrestleMania 31, Sting acknowledged fans' "Undertaker" chants when he addressed his future with WWE in an off-air interview with Renee Paquette (aka Renee Young).

Almost nine years later, fans are still clamoring to see a buzzworthy face-off between the two wrestling stalwarts.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Sting revealed that he was pushing for a cinematic match against The Undertaker before leaving for AEW:

"It wasn't a goal of mine to get back in the ring. The only thing I thought I might do is have a cinematic match against Undertaker when I was with WWE. We weren't able to come to an agreement. Tony [Schiavone] reached out to me and asked if I wanted to come play and let him know. A year later, I thought WWE isn't working out, and I didn't want to disappear with my tail between my legs. I hate that."

Interestingly, The Deadman was allegedly not interested in working with The Icon. It's no secret that WWE dropped the ball with this dream match when they had the chance.

Do you want to see Sting return to WWE for one last run? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage