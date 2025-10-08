  • home icon
  • AEW
  • FTR
  • Female star joins FTR on AEW Dynamite

Female star joins FTR on AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 08, 2025 05:01 GMT
FTR is the former AEW World Tag Team Champions [Image Credit: AEW on TV
FTR is the former AEW World Tag Team Champions [Image Credit: AEW on TV's X]

A top AEW female star has become a part of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been trying to prove their superiority to the company's tag team division for the last couple of months. However, the duo fell short at All Out: Toronto against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. They will be involved in a high-stakes match at this week's Collision, but this time alongside Megan Bayne.

Ad

Willow Nightingale and the Greek Goddess have been at each other's throats for many weeks and will collide once again on Saturday night. JetSpeed and FTR haven't been seeing eye to eye in their previous encounters. Therefore, on the upcoming episode of Collision, Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale will face off against Megan Bayne, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood.

On tonight's Dynamite, Willow and JetSpeed sent a message to their opponents. FTR and Stokely Hathaway were ready to respond, but Megan Bayne stepped in on their behalf and delivered a stern warning to all three stars. It seems like she will be part of the team for the time being.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Veteran defends AEW star Megan Bayne

The Greek Goddess has been an incredible in-ring performer. However, she has yet to build a credible character on AEW TV.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, veteran Bully Ray claimed that Megan Bayne has yet to develop overall as a star on television, as this is her first major company exposure.

"Listen, Megan Bayne is still green, okay? I don't give a s**t how long she's been working, since the first day she's been in a wrestling school. This is her first real exposure on a major wrestling company. And at one point in another, we were all still green, no matter how long we had been wrestling," he said.

It will be interesting to see what happens when all six dynamic personalities come together this Saturday.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications