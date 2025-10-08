Female star joins FTR on AEW Dynamite

A top AEW female star has become a part of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been trying to prove their superiority to the company's tag team division for the last couple of months. However, the duo fell short at All Out: Toronto against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. They will be involved in a high-stakes match at this week's Collision, but this time alongside Megan Bayne.Willow Nightingale and the Greek Goddess have been at each other's throats for many weeks and will collide once again on Saturday night. JetSpeed and FTR haven't been seeing eye to eye in their previous encounters. Therefore, on the upcoming episode of Collision, Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale will face off against Megan Bayne, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood.On tonight's Dynamite, Willow and JetSpeed sent a message to their opponents. FTR and Stokely Hathaway were ready to respond, but Megan Bayne stepped in on their behalf and delivered a stern warning to all three stars. It seems like she will be part of the team for the time being.Veteran defends AEW star Megan BayneThe Greek Goddess has been an incredible in-ring performer. However, she has yet to build a credible character on AEW TV.While speaking on Busted Open Radio, veteran Bully Ray claimed that Megan Bayne has yet to develop overall as a star on television, as this is her first major company exposure.&quot;Listen, Megan Bayne is still green, okay? I don't give a s**t how long she's been working, since the first day she's been in a wrestling school. This is her first real exposure on a major wrestling company. And at one point in another, we were all still green, no matter how long we had been wrestling,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what happens when all six dynamic personalities come together this Saturday.