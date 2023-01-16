Female star opens up on joining AEW after being fired in WWE under Vince McMahon's reign

A former WWE Superstar recently spoke about her decision to join AEW after being previously fired by Vince McMahon.

The Superstar in question, Maria Kanellis, was released from her WWE contract on two separate occasions in 2010 and 2020. Apart from the Stamford-based Promotion, she has worked with a myriad of other brands like ROH and NJPW, before finally joining Tony Khan's roster last year.

In a recent interview with Steve Fall’s Ten Count, Maria Kanellis spoke about her decision to join the Jacksonville-based Promotion over its competitors.

“I think AEW is the best situation for my family right now. The schedule is the best. I love growing and building with companies. I mean, I worked for Ring of Honor and rebuilt the women’s division last year with Bobby Cruise. So like, building is really interesting to me, and I think that for us, it’s just the best schedule we can possibly have with two kiddos.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

The AEW star also spoke about the possibility of returning to WWE

While Maria Kanellis is currently a part of Tony Khan's roster, she is apparently not averse to a WWE return in the future.

Kanellis has had several notable matches at the Stamford-based Promotion during her time. Towards the end of her last WWE tenure, she teamed up with Mike Kanellis to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match as well.

Despite seemingly being satisfied with the Jacksonville-based Promotion, she explained in a recent tweet that the door for a future WWE appearance was not closed.

"I’m happy where I am and I’m excited for the future in @AEW. The door is not closed for @wwe someday but for now, I’m exactly where I’m meant to be in @AEW," Maria Kanellis tweeted.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Maria Kanellis.

