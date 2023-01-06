Released star keeps the door open for a return to WWE under Triple H

Triple H has offered WWE contracts to a lot of previously released superstars. Former 24/7 Champion Maria Kanellis recently stated that the door is open for a future return to the company.

Maria Kanellis and Mike Kanellis took on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match towards the end of their WWE tenure. On April 15, 2020, Mike and Maria were released alongside many others due to the COVID-19 induced budget cuts.

On December 20, 2020, Ring of Honor announced Maria's return. Her run with the company lasted less than a year as ROH closed down in October 2021. A year later, she showed up on AEW Rampage alongside Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. They interrupted FTR and Shawn Spears' victory celebration.

The one-time 24/7 Champion took to Twitter to announce that while she is happy in AEW. However, she also added that the door is not closed for an eventual return to the Stamford-based company.

"I’m happy where I am and I’m excited for the future in @AEW. The door is not closed for @wwe someday but for now, I’m exactly where I’m meant to be in @AEW," Maria Kanellis tweeted.

Triple H has brought back many names to WWE

Triple H is now the head booker of WWE. He has changed the product since taking over. There is now a bigger focus on the wrestling aspect of sports entertainment. This has also led to the Game bringing back numerous stars who were released under Vince McMahon's regime.

Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Top Dolla, B-Fab, Ashante Adonis, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Emma, Dexter Lumis, Scarlett, Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano have returned with the King of Kings at the helm.

The likes of Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman have featured heavily on the shows. Hit Row challenged the Usos for tag titles on SmackDown.

Apart from returns, Triple H has also bolstered the NXT division with the recent signing of Dragon Lee from Mexican promotion AAA. Dragon Lee showed up on AEW Dynamite for one match but Tony Khan did not sign him permanently. His loss was his rival's gain as Triple H swooped in to sign the 27-year old.

