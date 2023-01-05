Welcome to the results for 2023's first episode of AEW Dynamite.

This Wednesday's show featured a new setup and look for the show. Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks opened the program while the Acclaimed defended the AEW Tag Team Championship against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

A major title change took place in the main event while Saraya's tag team partner for next week's show was revealed, putting a dent in Sasha Banks' potential debut next week.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks opens AEW Dynamite

The first Dynamite of 2023 began with Ricky Starks pummelling Chris Jericho in the corner before driving him into the ringside steps. The Ocho fought back by chopping Starks in the corner. The former NWA star made a comeback and delivered an Old School before dropping him face-first on the mat.

Starks went for a suplex on the apron, but Jericho countered and delivered a suplex on the floor. Back inside the ring, Jericho maintained the upper hand, but Starks put a dent in his momentum with a powerful clothesline.

Both men traded strikes and chops, but Starks started to gain control and delivered a dropkick. Starks delivered a Liger Bomb for a nearfall. Jericho delivered a Codebreaker and went for the Walls of Jericho.

Matt Menard delivered a bat to the former FTW Champion’s face, almost knocking him out. Starks fought out of the submission maneuver and hit a Spear for a big win.

After the match, the Jericho Appreciation Society ambushed Ricky Starks. Action Andretti made his way to the ring to make the save, but the numbers game was too much. Jericho put Starks through a ringside table to end the segment.

Result: Ricky Starks def. Chris Jericho

Grade: B

Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley's promo segment

Tony Schiavone welcomed Hangman Adam Page to the ring. The Millennial Cowboy announced that he had not been medically cleared yet. He stated his desire to fight Jon Moxley at the KIA Forum but was unable to do so because of his injury.

This prompted Moxley to come out. The three-time AEW World Champion stated that he had been knocked down more than anyone else and returned regardless. Hangman took issue with Moxley making a joke in light of Hangman's potentially career-threatening injury.

Moxley ended the segment by promising the former Elite member that he would make sure that Page doesn't get back up the next time he's done with him.

The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the AEW Tag Team Championship

Jeff Jarrett and Anthony Bowens started the match, and the latter was fired up. Double J tagged in Jay Lethal, but Bowens dominated him as well, dropping him with a guillotine leg drop. Max Caster tagged in and delivered an Angle Sam before locking in the Ankle Lock.

The Acclaimed combined to ground their opponents, much to the crowd’s delight, and all three babyfaces scissored in the ring. Jay Lethal coaxed Billy Gunn into getting himself ejected from ringside.

This allowed the heels to take control and isolate Anthony Bowens. The champion rolled out of the way from an elbow drop to make a hot tag to his partner.

Jeff and Lethal managed to curb his momentum as Satnam Singh tossed Max into the steel steps. After a false finish, Anthony Bowens picked up the win for his team.

Result: The Acclaimed def. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

Grade: C+

Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite

Tony Nese tried to gain an early upper hand as Josh Woods provided an interference. Bryan Danielson fought back with kicks and chops. Nese hit a one-arm powerbomb into the turnbuckles, but the American Dragon dodged a running knee.

The Premier Athlete crashed into the turnbuckles. The former WWE Champion delivered a Busaiku Knee, followed it up with stomps, and locked in the Regal Stretch for a quick win.

After the match, Danielson called out MJF to fight him for the AEW World Championship then itself. The latter came out and insulted the crowd before he and Danielson got into a verbal battle.

MJF announced that if Danielson wrestled and won every week leading up to AEW Revolution, he would grant him a world title match. Danielson accepted the challenge and stated that once he completes the challenge, he will add a stipulation to the match, which MJF agreed to.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Tony Nese

Grade: C+

Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox on AEW Dynamite

The match started at a furious pace as AR Fox dropped his opponent on the floor outside the ring. He delivered a corkscrew brainbuster inside the ring before hitting a running lariat in the corner.

Swerve’s lackeys at ringside helped him regain momentum by distracting Fox. After returning from the commercial break, the former WWE star maintained his control, dropping Fox with a Flatliner for a nearfall.

Fox baited Swerve as he was on the top rope and delivered consecutive cutters, followed by a 450 Splash. It wasn’t enough to put away Swerve, as the former NXT star kicked out at two and a half. Swerve delivered a Death Valley Driver from the top rope on the apron and hit a top rope stomp for the win.

Result: Swerve Strickland def. AR Fox

Grade: B

Saraya announces her tag team partner, Gunn Club promo segment in the ring

Saraya was flanked by Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm on either side of her during a sitdown interview with Renee Paquette.

The former WWE Divas Champion put over the AEW women's division, calling it the best in the world. She accused Britt Baker of trying to hold the division back before announcing that Toni Storm would be her partner in Los Angeles next week.

The Gunn Club made their way to the ring to gloat about their win over FTR a few weeks back. They mocked FTR for losing all three of their titles before swerving the crowd by playing the duo's music and announcing that they were taking over from the former AEW Tag Team Champions as the top guys.

Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan

Skye Blue and Red Velvet had a hot start to the match. Both women traded pinfall attempts before Skye delivered a running knee to her opponent. The babyfaces traded tags to maintain the upper hand before the AEW TBS Champion tagged in.

Jade turned Blue inside out as the heels took control. The Baddies cut the ring in half to isolate Kiera Hogan, but the latter fought back to deliver a sliding attack on Red Velvet. She hit a Snap Suplex, but Jade Cargill took matters into her own hands by taking out both Kiera and Skye Blue.

Red Velvet refused to tag back in, forcing Jade to finish the match by herself. She did that as she delivered a pump kick to Kiera Hogan for the win.

Result: Jade Cargill and Red Velvet def. Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan

Grade: C

Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship

Before the bell could ring in the AEW Dynamite main event, Darby Allin charged at Samoa Joe as the two men fought on the ramp. Darby brought out a ladder, placed it on the ramp, and launched himself onto the Samoan Submission Machine.

The match officially got underway, and Joe walked out to regroup. He caught Darby and spiked him onto the ring steps.

The former NXT Champion wore Darby out as he wrenched the former TNT Champion’s leg to worsen his injury.

Samoa Joe delivered a double knee breaker as Darby struggled to get up. Joe kicked Darby in the chest and hit a running senton on Darby’s legs. He then used the injured leg to lock in a single-leg Boston Crab.

Darby tried to fight back with a waist lock, but Joe fought out and locked in the Coquina Clutch. Allin somehow fought back, hit a Code Red, and followed it up with two Coffin Drops to pick up the win and become a two-time AEW TNT Champion.

Result: Darby Allin def. Samoa Joe

Grade: A

