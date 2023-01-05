Multi-time WWE Champion lays down massive challenge for MJF at AEW Revolution

It looks as though MJF will be defending the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson at Revolution.

The American Dragon was in action against Tony Nese during AEW Dynamite this week. After a brief battle filled with signature shenanigans from Josh Woods and Mark Sterling on the outside, Bryan landed the Busaiku Knee, kicked Nese's head in, and locked in the Regal Stretch for a stoppage win.

Following the bout, Bryan soaked in the adulation of his hometown crowd before calling out current world champion MJF. The latter no-sold the challenge, opting to dress down the American Dragon in a promo and propose a wager.

If Bryan can wrestle every week between now and Revolution, then he will have a shot at the title. Danielson agreed to the terms, but only as long as he could pick the stipulation for their bout.

In doing so, he challenged for a 60-Minute Iron Man Match. It has already been announced that Bryan will face Konosuke Takeshita next week to embark on his journey.

Bryan and MJF started their feud after the latter hospitalized the former's mentor William Regal. Regal has since departed the company, but that has not steered Bryan away from his desire for vengeance.

