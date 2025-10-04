  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Female star pays tribute to Kenny Omega after he gets attacked by Andrade on AEW Dynamite

Female star pays tribute to Kenny Omega after he gets attacked by Andrade on AEW Dynamite

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 04, 2025 08:43 GMT
Kenny Omega and Andrade El Idolo at AEW Dynamite (Image via AEW
Kenny Omega and Andrade El Idolo at AEW Dynamite (Image via AEW's Official Website)

Andrade made his surprise return attacking Kenny Omega on the 6th anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. El Idolo had departed from WWE only a few weeks ago making his AEW return even more shocking. A female star paid tribute to the Best Bout Machine in a match following Dynamite by using his moves. The star is none other than the CMLL star La Catalina.

Ad

Omega teamed up with the AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido to face the Young Bucks and Josh Alexander in a Six-man tag team match. Following the match, Kenny cut a promo issuing a subtle warning to the whole AEW locker room. Suddenly the lights went off and Andrade appeared and attacked Kenny.

The former WWE United States Champion aligned himself with the Don Callis Family. Following the events of Dynamite, La Catalina took to X to share her displeasure. She said that despite she likes Andrade, he shouldn't have done that to Kenny.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At a recent CMLL event in Arena Mexico, she used two of Kenny's finishing moves during her match. She hit her opponent with Kenny's V-trigger and One Winged Angel in the match paying homage to the Cleaner.

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Ad

Fans loved this tribute from La Catalina to Kenny Omega. It will be interesting to see what's next for him following Andrade's attack.

Kenny Omega could face Andrade El Idolo at WrestleDream

Andrade made headlines all around the world by jumping ship from WWE to AEW so fast and attacking the Best Bout Machine in his return segment. Considering his fresh alignment with the Don Callis Family, Tony Khan might have some big plans for the former NXT Champion.

Ad

The attack could lead upto a rivalry between the two talented stars. The rivalry could produce a major singles match between Kenny Omega and Andrade at the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view. The two could have a great match at the event which could end up with Andrade picking up the win.

This would be a good way for AEW to push Andrade following his massive return. It will be exciting to see what's next in this brewing rivalry.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications