Female star pays tribute to Kenny Omega after he gets attacked by Andrade on AEW Dynamite

Andrade made his surprise return attacking Kenny Omega on the 6th anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. El Idolo had departed from WWE only a few weeks ago making his AEW return even more shocking. A female star paid tribute to the Best Bout Machine in a match following Dynamite by using his moves. The star is none other than the CMLL star La Catalina.Omega teamed up with the AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido to face the Young Bucks and Josh Alexander in a Six-man tag team match. Following the match, Kenny cut a promo issuing a subtle warning to the whole AEW locker room. Suddenly the lights went off and Andrade appeared and attacked Kenny.The former WWE United States Champion aligned himself with the Don Callis Family. Following the events of Dynamite, La Catalina took to X to share her displeasure. She said that despite she likes Andrade, he shouldn't have done that to Kenny.At a recent CMLL event in Arena Mexico, she used two of Kenny's finishing moves during her match. She hit her opponent with Kenny's V-trigger and One Winged Angel in the match paying homage to the Cleaner.Fans loved this tribute from La Catalina to Kenny Omega. It will be interesting to see what's next for him following Andrade's attack.Kenny Omega could face Andrade El Idolo at WrestleDreamAndrade made headlines all around the world by jumping ship from WWE to AEW so fast and attacking the Best Bout Machine in his return segment. Considering his fresh alignment with the Don Callis Family, Tony Khan might have some big plans for the former NXT Champion.The attack could lead upto a rivalry between the two talented stars. The rivalry could produce a major singles match between Kenny Omega and Andrade at the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view. The two could have a great match at the event which could end up with Andrade picking up the win.This would be a good way for AEW to push Andrade following his massive return. It will be exciting to see what's next in this brewing rivalry.