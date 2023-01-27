Female star says she almost underwent name change in AEW 

An AEW star recently spoke about how she almost went through a name change in the Promotion.

The star in question is Penelope Ford. She has been a part of Tony Khan's roster since 2019. Although Ford initially acted as an on-screen manager for Kip Sabian, she transitioned into an active wrestler role after her match on the first-ever AEW Dark episode.

Both Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian were recently present during a Captain’s Corner virtual signing. When asked about the beginning of their on-screen alliance in AEW, Ford revealed that she was asked to change her name.

"They wanted to change my name... because we had a storyline out of it. I remember I said, ‘Why be bad when you can be superbad?’ " (H/T: PostWrestling)

Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian are apparently interested in a feud against another AEW couple

The duo of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford recently accused another couple of copying them.

During the same appearance on Captain’s Corner virtual signing, Sabian spoke about a potential feud with the duo of Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. The two heels have been quite successful in getting fans to hate their personalities.

"Why wouldn’t we? [Feud with them] I mean, let’s get down to brass tacks here, let’s be brutally honest. They are basically doing characters that we did prior to my injury. Let’s be serious. So of course there’s room for it but it depends on whether they want the heat, whether they want the smoke... I mean technically, Sammy has never beat me." (H/T POST Wrestling)

In addition to defeating Sammy Guevara in the past, Sabian boasted that the victory came during the first-ever singles match in All Elite history, which occurred during the "Buy-In" segment of the first Double or Nothing event in 2019.

"But I’ve beat him. First-ever match [in AEW] and no one’s taking that from me. I’m gonna die on that hill." (H/T : POST Wrestling)

It remains to be seen whether Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will face off against Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara.

