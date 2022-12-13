Female WWE RAW Superstar shuts down fans who accused her of cheating on her husband with Austin Theory 

WWE Superstar Mia Yim has responded to fans and social media users after posing with Austin Theory.

The two superstars were seen alongside each other for what looked like a WWE photoshoot. Reacting to the photo, social media users claimed that Yim's husband Keith Lee might not be pleased with it.

Taking to Twitter, the recently returned WWE star addressed the photo of herself with the United States Champion. The 33-year-old star wrote that she was going to block the trolls and further cleared the air:

“Ok, block button ready to go. Apparently I can’t take pics or get excited about seeing people I haven’t seen in a while. I love my husband and only have eyes for him. Apologies for any disrespect. Men and women can be friends without it being sexual,” wrote Mia Yim.

Check out the tweet from Mia Yim:

As mentioned, Yim recently returned to WWE. Her husband Keith Lee, who was previously let go by the Stamford-based company, has been signed to AEW.

The now-former AEW World Tag Team Champion has been at the top of his game under Tony Khan's promotion. His tag team and storyline with Swerve Strickland have been one of the most talked about angles of 2022.

At the recent Final Battle pay-per-view, Lee put in one of the best performances of the year. He almost single-handedly defeated Shane Taylor Promotions in a tag team match.

Austin Theory has rejuvenated his WWE career after winning the US Championship

Austin Theory once again captured the WWE United States Championship at the Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. He dethroned Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match, also involving Bobby Lashley.

I didn't know I needed this photo of Mia Yim and Austin Theory in my life lol!!

Prior to Survivor Series WarGames, Theory lost the Money in the Bank contract as he failed to cash in on Rollins' US Championship. Previously, Theory failed to cash in his contract on world champion Roman Reigns.

After losing his Money in the Bank briefcase, a large portion of WWE fans trolled Theory, claiming that his career was going downhill under Triple H.

