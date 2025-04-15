Female WWE star opens up on relationship with Cope (fka Edge): "I think the world of him"

A former WWE Women's Champion recently discussed her relationship with AEW star Cope (fka Edge). She also offered high praise for the Hall of Famer.

Ad

Natalya had some nice things to say about Cope. The former Edge is currently signed with AEW, but he previously had a Hall of Fame run in the Stamford-based promotion.

On Insight, Chris Van Vliet asked Natalya whom she would put on the Mount Rushmore of Canadian wrestlers except for the Hart family. Natalya named Adam Copeland as one of the greats and opened up about her relationship with the legend.

Ad

Trending

“Okay, he’s a very close personal friend, and I think the world of him, Edge. A great little thing about Edge is that he’s obviously one of the most decorated superstars ever, but he was somebody that when I would have problems with promos, or when I needed to work on promos, or that I wanted to get better at promos, I would text him and say, 'Hey, can I get on a call with you? Can you help me with a promo?' He would drop everything that he was doing to get on a call with me and talk to me for like an hour and a half and walk me through a promo." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

Ad

The WWE star praised Cope's (fka Edge) body of work

Natalya also said that Cope's body of work was incredible and he was a genuine person. In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE star said the following:

"He’s incredible, and his body of work is incredible, but he’s helped me so much as a friend. So I think sometimes Adam doesn’t get like [recognition], people don’t know about that kind of stuff. He’s just very genuine and I always remember him helping me and saying, say it like this Nattie and then he would watch the promo, he’d call me back, he’d analyze it with me. It was nice to have somebody like that really care and help.” [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Cope is currently involved in a feud with FTR on AEW TV. Only time will tell what's next for the WWE Hall of Famer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More