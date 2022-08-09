Female WWE Superstar sends a heartfelt message to Sammy Guevara days after his wedding to a top AEW star

WWE star Nikki A.S.H recently took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to Sammy Guevara after his wedding to Tay Conti.

The two officially tied the knot after getting engaged in June in Paris, France. AEW stars Thunder Rosa and Ricky Starks were invited to the wedding, alongside the former RAW Women's Champion among other prominent names.

Taking to Twitter, Nikki congratulated the newly wedded couple and also thanked Guevara for making her friend Conti so happy.

"Was so excited for my amazing friend on Sunday @TayConti_ Beyond happy for her and @sammyguevara Thank you for making Tay so happy Sammy Thank you for letting me be a part of your perfect wedding day! And hell yes to the Bridesmaid Squad-was wonderful to get to know you all," wrote Nikki A.S.H

Sammy Guevara could face a top AEW star at the All Out pay-per-view

Sammy Guevara joined The Jericho Appreciation Society a few months ago and reunited with his former Inner Circle leader in the process.

Since then, Guevara has been feuding with The Blackpool Combat Club and Eddie Kingston. In this year's Blood And Guts match, he was thrown off the top of the cage into a table, in what remains one of the most brutal spots of 2022.

The Spanish God was challenged by Kingston to a singles match at the All Out pay-per-view, courtesy of The Mad King's long-term rivalry with Jericho. The bout is yet to be made official.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



The Mad King challenges the Spanish God for



Tune into Eddie Kingston says Sammy Guevara has a receipt coming his way.The Mad King challenges the Spanish God for #AEWAllOut Tune into #AEWDynamite RIGHT NOW on TBS! Eddie Kingston says Sammy Guevara has a receipt coming his way.The Mad King challenges the Spanish God for #AEWAllOutTune into #AEWDynamite RIGHT NOW on TBS! https://t.co/oIxVtqvjxe

During Kingston and Jericho's Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match, the former TNT Champion played a crucial role. His interference led to a massive win for the JAS leader, who is now set to challenge Jon Moxley for the interim AEW World Championship this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Guevera's last win in AEW was a victory over Dante Martin.

Would you like to see Guevara vs Kingston at All Out? Sound off in the comments below!

