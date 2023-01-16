Female WWE veteran teases a massive reunion with Adam Cole after 8 years in AEW

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole made a shocking return to AEW last week. Back after a serious concussion scare, Cole mentioned that he is back for good and put the entire roster on notice. One of his former faction members, Maria Kanellis, seemingly wants him to reunite with The Kingdom.

Adam Cole was part of The Kingdom during his time in the Ring of Honor promotion. The faction comprised of Mike Bennett, his wife, Maria Kanellis, Matt Taven, and the former NXT Champion. Cole parted ways with the faction in late 2015 and joined The Bullet Club.

Prior to his return, the inaugural NXT North American Champion was last seen inside the squared circle back in June 2022 in a match for the IWGP World Title at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He suffered a severe concussion during the match and was thus sidelined. There was hardly any update on Adam Cole's status up until last week when he made his return.

One of AEW's official Twitter channels shared a picture of the current Trios Champions, The Elite, asking the fans who they want them to see challenge them. Maria Kanellis replied by sharing a photo of The Kingdom, which includes Adam Cole.

"#THEKingdom," Maria Kanellis tweeted.

Britt Baker shared with the fans about the struggles Adam Cole faced prior to his AEW return

When the former WWE Superstar made his return to Dynamite, he revealed that the head injuries were severe, and he was unable to even sit inside the car for more than 15 minutes. Cole also mentioned how his girlfriend, Britt Baker, was also scared for his well-being.

Baker took to Twitter to share her reaction to Cole's return. She mentioned that the only time the AEW star left the house was to visit the doctor and shared that she is proud of him as he has fought his way back.

"For months the only time Adam Cole left the house was to go to bran/physical therapy appointments. There was a time he wasn't allowed to fly on planes or do anything more than go for a walk. I'm so damn proud of how hard he worked every single day to get back to you all," Britt Baker tweeted.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker For months the only time @AdamColePro left the house was to go to bran/physical therapy appointments. There was a time he wasn’t allowed to fly on planes or do anything more than go for a walk. I’m so damn proud of how hard he worked every single day to get back to you all. For months the only time @AdamColePro left the house was to go to bran/physical therapy appointments. There was a time he wasn’t allowed to fly on planes or do anything more than go for a walk. I’m so damn proud of how hard he worked every single day to get back to you all.♥️

Following his return, the former NXT Champion is yet to enter a feud. However, it should not be long before he can find himself a worthy opponent.

