"Final Boss vs. Final Boss" - Twitterverse wants former AEW World Champion to jump ship to WWE and face Roman Reigns 

Fans have had their say on wanting to see WWE's biggest star Roman Reigns wrestle against AEW EVP Kenny Omega.

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion right now. Throughout his historic title reign that has lasted over two years, The Tribal Chief has defeated some of the biggest names in the industry, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Jey Uso, and Goldberg, among others. Hence, there aren't many top-tier contenders left to challenge the champion.

Cody Rhodes and The Rock have been named as potential future opponents for Reigns. But one dream challenger that will get people talking is former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The Best Bout Machine has never been on the main roster in WWE. As the EVP of AEW, it's unlikely he will show up in the Triple H-led promotion to face Roman Reigns. However, fans have expressed their thoughts about the two stars possibly squaring off against each other.

Here are some of the noteworthy responses on Twitter:

Phil Cataldo | Elite POV @FanboyPhillium



Both companies have so many dream match opportunities however the biggest would be that. It's the perfect match to showcase both styles @JustTalkWrestle The answer is Kenny Vs Roman and nothing else.

Cub @IAmJacobHaigh @JustTalkWrestle So the question is the *BIGGEST*. The one that would draw the most would be the biggest. It might not be the best, but Roman vs Omega would be the biggest.

Skelevra @Skelevra2 @JustTalkWrestle Everyone of the top card Vs Kenny Omega. That'a it. Choose one .

Luke @Luke53889801 @JustTalkWrestle Roman and Kenny, without a doubt. Or if we go with legends too, SCSA vs Brian Pillman Jr as a semi-main under that.

Roman Reigns pushed for Sami Zayn to be part of Bloodline in WWE

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Sami Zayn revealed that Roman Reigns has been highly appreciative of his character work and wanted to work on a storyline with him.

"It was talked about with Roman as well. We were sitting at catering one day, and I heard an interview that he did with Ariel Helwani where he was very kind towards me and saying nice things about me as an on-screen character and that he’d like to do something down the road with me one day. We got to talking and I don’t remember exactly how it went, but it was a mutual thing,” said Sami Zayn. [H/T: Fightful]

The Bloodline is currently the most influential stable in WWE, as they hold plenty of gold among themselves. Moreover, Zayn's addition to the faction has been incredibly successful as the former Intercontinental Champion has reinvigorated the storyline and added a lot of humor to the angle.

Sami Zayn recently turned on Kevin Owens in the WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2022 to help The Bloodline defeat The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

