"It was a mutual thing" - Roman Reigns pushed for a 38-year-old former champion to be part of a major storyline

Roman Reigns is currently enjoying the best run of his WWE career as the leader of The Bloodline and as The Head of the Table.

One of the most exciting elements of The Bloodline's current storyline has been the involvement of Sami Zayn. Speaking in an interview with Peter Rosenberg for Cheap Heat, The Honorary Uce detailed how Reigns pushed for him to be a part of the storyline.

Zayn claimed that the idea of his involvement was discussed with Reigns. He also recalled the 37-year-old star praising him during an interview with Ariel Helwani.

"It was talked about with Roman as well. We were sitting at catering one day, and I heard an interview that he did with Ariel Helwani where he was very kind towards me and saying nice things about me as an on-screen character and that he’d like to do something down the road with me one day. We got to talking and I don’t remember exactly how it went, but it was a mutual thing.” said Sami Zayn. [H/T: Fightful]

Sami Zayn also spoke about Roman Reigns' current inconsistency in WWE

Roman Reigns is arguably WWE's biggest star at the moment. So naturally, it makes sense for WWE to not book him for every show and save him as a special attraction.

During the interview, Sami Zayn spoke about Reigns' current image and how he has evolved into a much bigger star now. He said:

"I just did not see him [Roman Reigns] as much anymore. When he came back and I came back and I feel like he was less available but at the same time he was also becoming a much much bigger star. So it was actually kind of like a weirdly art imitating life thing, you know, because he needed to take certain precautions and all this stuff and whatever."

Zayn further recalled the days of Reigns traveling with all the stars during the WWE tours. He added:

"I just didn't see him as much as I saw him, let's say, back in 2017-2018 when we're all on tours all the time, when we're all on the same bus and we're laughing all together and all that. But all this to say, it really doesn't matter because it always been an amicable relationship we've always gone along very well."

The Bloodline was recently victorious in the Survivor Series WarGames Match with Zayn playing a major role in the faction's victory.

