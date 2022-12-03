"I feel like he was less available" - The Bloodline member addresses Roman Reigns' current inconsistency in WWE 

Roman Reigns is WWE's top star at the moment and seems to be appearing on television from time to time.

Speaking on Rosenberg Radio recently, Reigns' Bloodline stablemate Sami Zayn addressed The Tribal Chief's current inconsistency. He believes that Reigns is a much bigger star and has become less available since returning in 2020.

The Honorary Uce also recalled their days together back in 2017-2018, when the superstars traveled together on the road during WWE tours:

"I just did not see him [Roman Reigns] as much anymore. When he came back and I came back and I feel like he was less available but at the same time he was also becoming a much much bigger star. So it was actually kind of like a weirdly art imitating life thing, you know, because he needed to take certain precautions and all this stuff and whatever."

Zayn continued:

"I just didn't see him as much as I saw him, let's say, back in 2017-2018 when we're all on tours all the time, when we're all on the same bus and we're laughing all together and all that. But all this to say, it really doesn't matter because it always been an amicable relationship we've always gone along very well." [From 6:12 to 6:51]

Kevin Owens wants to face Roman Reigns in the near future

Kevin Owens recently shared the ring with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series WarGames. During the same match, it was Owens' long-term friend Sami Zayn who pledged his loyalty to The Bloodline.

Speaking in a recent interview on the After the Bell podcast, The Prizefighter mentioned that he still has unfinished business with Reigns. He further hinted at running it back with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Owens said:

"I don't think much has changed, honestly[since their last match]. I think I was pretty well equipped back then too and it just didn't work out that way for, you know, a multitude of reasons. I just think there's unfinished business. I think the story is just not done. I think a lot of people watching would agree. It's been two years since all that stuff happened. Everything Roman and I put each other through happened in front of empty arenas, you know, during the pandemic."

There have been reports suggesting that Roman Reigns will be going head-to-head with Kevin Owens in early 2023.

