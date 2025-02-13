Final match card AEW Grand Slam Australia (February 12, 2025): Death Riders' challenge in high-stakes stipulation feud?

AEW will travel to Australia this Saturday to present Grand Slam Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre. The show has been hyped for the last few months and features blockbuster matches and fiery feuds. Six reigning AEW champions will compete on the card, and three titles will be defended on the TV show.

With this week's AEW Dynamite episode concluding, it is unlikely that any other match will be added to the event. Five matches have been confirmed for the Australia show. Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay will finally take on Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita in an explosive tag team match. Also, Buddy Matthews will challenge Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Also, Death Riders will face a huge challenge as they take on Jay White and COPE in a Brisbane Brawl bout. Also, the most recently added match is between Harley Cameron and Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship. In a massive rematch, Mariah May will defend her Women's World Championship against 'Timeless' Toni Storm.

Trending

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews - Continental Championship

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Harley Cameron - TBS Championship

Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Jay White and COPE - Brisbane Brawl

Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm - AEW Women's World Championship

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter predicts who will walk out as the AEW Women's World Champion

Mariah May and Toni Storm will battle once again on a grand stage later this week for the Women's World Championship.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, prominent analyst Bill Apter predicted that Mariah May would retain the top prize while the Timeless star would be left heartbroken.

"They're both so good and you know, Toni Storm has gone back to being Timeless again, but I think somehow Mariah May is going to retain the championship. I think that it's a feud that's going to go for the next few months," he said.

It will be interesting to see which stars emerge victorious at Grand Slam Australia this Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback