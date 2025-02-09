Toni Storm could face a big setback soon despite Timeless resurgence in AEW, feels wrestling expert (Exclusive)

Toni Storm has been flying high since reverting back to her Timeless persona in AEW. However, legendary journalist Bill Apter believes that Toni Storm will lose her upcoming title match against Mariah May.

The storyline of Mariah May and Toni Storm has been one of the best angles of AEW in recent memory. Mariah May won the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation tournament and turned heel on her mentor Toni Storm. The Glamour went on to defeat Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. The feud has come full circle as Mariah May is now set to defend her Women's World Championship against The Timeless One at Grand Slam in Australia.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter stated Mariah May will find a way to retain her Women's World Championship at Grand Slam to continue her feud with Toni Storm.

"They're both so good and you know, Toni Storm has gone back to being Timeless again, but I think somehow Mariah May is going to retain the championship. I think that it's a feud that's going to go for the next few months." [5:22-5:42]

Vince Russo praises AEW star Toni Storm

Before reverting to her Timeless persona in All Elite Wrestling, Toni Storm had been portraying her Rockstar gimmick from her early days in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Storm also mixed an angle of amnesia in the story where she didn't remember anything about her Timeless character. However, it was proven to be a big swerve as Toni Storm changed back to The Timeless One a couple of weeks ago on Collision.

In a recent edition of the Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo appreciated Toni Storm's efforts to test herself. The veteran further lavished praise on The Timeless One:

"She is a great performer and she was probably testing her boundaries and limitiations by doing that, and I applaud the heck out of that man. I applaud, when talent wants to push themselves," Russo said. [0:48 onwards]

The will have to wait and see if Toni Storm is able to dethrone Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship at Grand Slam.

