Toni Storm receives applause from WWE veteran after recent events in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Toni Storm has been making headlines in AEW recently after a massive twist in her storyline. According to a veteran, her creative direction deserves all the praise in the world.

Storm revealed in an episode of Collision recently that her portrayal of the Rockstar persona was all a ruse, and that her memory of her storyline as Timeless Toni Storm was always intact. This has led to a match being scheduled between them for AEW Grand Slam Australia, which fans are anticipating to be an important bout. WWE veteran Vince Russo was all praises for the 29-year-old.

Speaking about the storyline direction of Toni Storm on Writing with Russo, he stated that he applauded her efforts and that she was probably testing her own limits. The former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion noted that he truly loved it when talents made the extra effort to push themselves.

"She is a great performer and she was probably testing her boundaries and limitiations by doing that, and I applaud the heck out of that man. I applaud, when talent wants to push themselves," Russo said. [0:48 onwards]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

A WWE legend also praised Toni Storm's work in AEW

Toni Storm's style and performances in the Jacksonville-based promotion have drawn a lot of positive attention, and even WWE legend Kevin Nash has noticed it.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash stated that Toni was similar to Hollywood star Demi Moore in some ways. The WWE legend said:

"She kind of did a rendition of Demi Moore's performance of her newest film that's Oscar-worthy ... smearing of the f**king makeup and all that kind of [stuff], f**king loses it," Nash said. "I loved her stuff with RJ [City], like all her black and white s**t like I've always like — to me, like I know who she is and I know her work because she's always been different. She's like so f**king different than everybody else, and to me, like she's avant-garde, she's an entertainer that happens to be in professional wrestling, but I mean she's an entertaining human being and kudos to her." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Check out the episode of Nash's podcast below:

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Toni down the line in AEW.

