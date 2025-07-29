Finn Balor snubs top AEW star during WWE RAW

Finn Balor has snubbed a major AEW name on WWE RAW. However, it might also not come as a surprise to some fans considering the backstory.Balor is one of the leading figures in the Judgment Day stable, as he has been there from the beginning. However, AEW star Adam Copeland, fka Edge, started the faction. Copeland was then betrayed and kicked out of the group by Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.The Judgment Day now has a different look, as most of its founding members have left. Since Ripley and Priest are no longer there, tonight, Balor noted how easily they were replaced. However, he avoided mentioning the founding member, Adam Copeland. Since WWE actively dodges mentioning any former superstars who are currently in AEW, this snub is not completely surprising.That is understandable given that Cope is one of the bigger names in AEW right now. He is involved in a feud with FTR, and he recently shook hands with the Hurt Syndicate in what seems to be a new faction taking shape.Given his experience with handling and running stables, it will not come as a surprise if Copeland and the Hurt Syndicate ruffle some feathers.