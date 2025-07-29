Finn Balor snubs top AEW star during WWE RAW

By Sujay
Published Jul 29, 2025 02:59 GMT
Finn Balor (left) and AEW logo (right). (Image credits: wwe.com &amp; AEW Facebook page)
Finn Balor (left) and AEW logo (right). (Image credits: wwe.com & AEW Facebook page)

Finn Balor has snubbed a major AEW name on WWE RAW. However, it might also not come as a surprise to some fans considering the backstory.

Ad

Balor is one of the leading figures in the Judgment Day stable, as he has been there from the beginning. However, AEW star Adam Copeland, fka Edge, started the faction. Copeland was then betrayed and kicked out of the group by Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

The Judgment Day now has a different look, as most of its founding members have left. Since Ripley and Priest are no longer there, tonight, Balor noted how easily they were replaced. However, he avoided mentioning the founding member, Adam Copeland. Since WWE actively dodges mentioning any former superstars who are currently in AEW, this snub is not completely surprising.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

That is understandable given that Cope is one of the bigger names in AEW right now. He is involved in a feud with FTR, and he recently shook hands with the Hurt Syndicate in what seems to be a new faction taking shape.

Given his experience with handling and running stables, it will not come as a surprise if Copeland and the Hurt Syndicate ruffle some feathers.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications