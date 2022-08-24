Finn Balor reacts to former WWE Superstar's photo on social media after incredible match on AEW

Finn Balor has reacted to Andrade El Idolo's recent photo that he posted on Twitter.

Taking to social media, the former WWE Superstar posted an image featuring himself and fellow La Faccion Ingbobernable member Rush.

Reacting to it, Balor replied to El Idolo by posting three Fisted Hand Sign emojis, as he paid respect to Los Ingobernables' traditional pose.

Check out Finn Balor's interaction with Andrade El Idolo below:

El Idolo and Rush teamed up with Dragon Lee on the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, as the trio faced The Elite.

The two teams took each other to their absolute limit, especially with Lee stealing the show. However, the returning Kenny Omega picked up the win for his team, progressing into the next round of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament along with The Young Bucks.

Finn Balor's history with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega

Finn Balor shared a deep history with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega during their time together in Japan.

After creating the Bullet Club, Balor, formerly known as Prince Devitt, introduced Matt and Nick Jackson to the faction and established their place as the faction's primary junior heavyweight tag team.

During his time in the Bullet Club, Balor wasn't just the leader of the group, he was also the junior heavyweight representative of the faction and even won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship once for the club.

He faced Kenny Omega in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. At the time, however, Omega was not a part of the Bullet Club.

Later down the road, the Bucks betrayed Balor, which led to his departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling. Shortly afterward, Omega turned heel and was introduced as the new member of the group, becoming the new junior heavyweight sensation of the Bullet Club.

However, it wasn't until 2016, Omega was crowned the leader of the Bullet Club. After Balor's departure, it was AJ Styles who replaced him as the leader of the faction.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA