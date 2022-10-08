"Fire Both The Elite and Cm Punk" - Wrestling world explodes in rage to an 'uncooperative party' reportedly putting a halt to ongoing investigation of AEW All Out backstage incident

The infamous All Out scandal still has multiple AEW stars out of action, as the investigation has reportedly come to a standstill.

Despite being full of wall-to-wall action, the All Out pay-per-view highlight was the media scrum after the event. CM Punk's verbal tirade directed at the EVPS and Hangman Adam Page catalyzed further backstage chaos.

After the alleged brawl in the locker room involving Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Punk, and Ace Steel, a number of suspensions followed immediately. While some of the suspended wrestlers have returned to their duties, the stars directly involved are still out of the active scene.

While Tony Khan launched an independent investigation to find out the truth about the incident, a recent report has claimed that one party is being uncooperative. This has led to a barrage of tweets from fans, who are enraged at how much the scandal has affected AEW.

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @WrestlePurists I said in August 2021 the hiring of CM Punk would be a colossal mistake. I realized I would be proven right just did not realize it would only take roughly a year. @WrestlePurists I said in August 2021 the hiring of CM Punk would be a colossal mistake. I realized I would be proven right just did not realize it would only take roughly a year.

B-Man aka That Guy2🇿🇦 @MMBenni2 @WrestlePurists *tinfoil hat on* Punk is threatening action so Kenny misses the Canada show as payback for whatever happened in that fight *hat off* @WrestlePurists *tinfoil hat on* Punk is threatening action so Kenny misses the Canada show as payback for whatever happened in that fight *hat off*

Nick Van Whalen🏴 @MightyVanWhalen

Maybe the guy that has a history of being sue-happy.

#CMsucks @WrestlePurists Hmmm...wonder who the one person threatening legal action is...Maybe the guy that has a history of being sue-happy. @WrestlePurists Hmmm...wonder who the one person threatening legal action is...Maybe the guy that has a history of being sue-happy.#CMsucks

☮️ @MusialFan73 @WrestlePurists I would bet HEAVY that Punk is the one complicating things. He's looking for a sizable buyout of his contract. Once they work that out, this will come to a resolution. @WrestlePurists I would bet HEAVY that Punk is the one complicating things. He's looking for a sizable buyout of his contract. Once they work that out, this will come to a resolution.

Marshall @SquishyNosInc @WrestlePurists Lol CMP has been a problem everywhere he goes. Maaaaaybe if you think everyone else in the world has a problem? It’s prolly not everyone else @WrestlePurists Lol CMP has been a problem everywhere he goes. Maaaaaybe if you think everyone else in the world has a problem? It’s prolly not everyone else

As of now, it remains unclear how Tony Khan will proceed regarding the matter.

Jon Moxley has taken over as the top star in AEW in the absence of Kenny Omega and CM Punk

While The Elite and CM Punk's absence has certainly left a mark, the Purveyor of Violence has stepped in to fill the void alongside others like Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson.

Moxley is on a roll at the moment in terms of matches, becoming the World Champion for the third time so far in the promotion. He is scheduled to defend his title against Hangman Adam Page on the October 18 edition of Dynamite.

AVB @avbiswas Jon Moxley just put Hangman over as his equal as AEW's top guy and then little bro him in the same promo. #AEWDynamite Jon Moxley just put Hangman over as his equal as AEW's top guy and then little bro him in the same promo. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/oDXvKbDVqf

Only time will tell if the Blackpool Combat Club member will stand tall after facing off against the Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

