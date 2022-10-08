"Fire Both The Elite and Cm Punk" - Wrestling world explodes in rage to an 'uncooperative party' reportedly putting a halt to ongoing investigation of AEW All Out backstage incident

The infamous All Out scandal still has multiple AEW stars out of action, as the investigation has reportedly come to a standstill.
Despite being full of wall-to-wall action, the All Out pay-per-view highlight was the media scrum after the event. CM Punk's verbal tirade directed at the EVPS and Hangman Adam Page catalyzed further backstage chaos.
After the alleged brawl in the locker room involving Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Punk, and Ace Steel, a number of suspensions followed immediately. While some of the suspended wrestlers have returned to their duties, the stars directly involved are still out of the active scene.
While Tony Khan launched an independent investigation to find out the truth about the incident, a recent report has claimed that one party is being uncooperative. This has led to a barrage of tweets from fans, who are enraged at how much the scandal has affected AEW.
As of now, it remains unclear how Tony Khan will proceed regarding the matter.
Jon Moxley has taken over as the top star in AEW in the absence of Kenny Omega and CM Punk
While The Elite and CM Punk's absence has certainly left a mark, the Purveyor of Violence has stepped in to fill the void alongside others like Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson.
Moxley is on a roll at the moment in terms of matches, becoming the World Champion for the third time so far in the promotion. He is scheduled to defend his title against Hangman Adam Page on the October 18 edition of Dynamite.
Only time will tell if the Blackpool Combat Club member will stand tall after facing off against the Anxious Millennial Cowboy.
