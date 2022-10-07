Uncooperative party 'threatening legal action' during ongoing investigation into CM Punk and The Elite backstage fight; details emerge on Ace Steel's AEW future

The ongoing saga between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite continues to evolve. It has been reported that the internal investigation regarding what happened following AEW All Out 2022 has stalled due to one of the parties being uncooperative.

At the time of writing, it has been over a month since Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks confronted the former AEW World Champion over comments he made during the All Out post-show media scrum, which resulted in a brawl.

All parties involved have been reprimanded, with The Elite still serving their suspensions, while the futures of CM Punk and Ace Steel are still up in the air due to an internal investigation within AEW.

Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the investigation has stalled due to threats of legal action being taken, meaning that no one has been officially let go by the company.

“We’ve been hearing a decent amount about it the past week, largely that threatened legal action has stalled everything and nobody has been let go yet including Ace Steel. There is no time frame for anyone to return at this point." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Meltzer also wrote on the Wrestling Observer Forum that one of the parties involved has definitely threatened legal action and is being uncooperative. However, the accused party was not named.

"One person has threatened legal action and been uncooperative.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

CM Punk and The Elite weren't the only ones in AEW getting physical backstage recently

There must be something in the water backstage in All Elite Wrestling, because it appears that everyone is at each other's throats.

Just a few weeks after the infamous "Brawl Out" between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite, it was reported that Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara recently came to blows as well.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Tuesday night, they were talked to. Both of them (Andrade & Sammy Guevara), and they were told ‘no fighting’



& Andrade was told that, if this is your idea, you’re not gonna get fired if you fight, but you will be sent home,“



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “Tuesday night, they were talked to. Both of them (Andrade & Sammy Guevara), and they were told ‘no fighting’ & Andrade was told that, if this is your idea, you’re not gonna get fired if you fight, but you will be sent home,“- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/jZ9lDD2gV1

The fight stemmed from comments made by Andrade in a recent interview that prompted Guevara to fire back on social media. Rather than squashing their beef when they got to the arena for Dynamite on October 5th, fists were thrown instead, which resulted in Andrade El Idolo being sent home.

It's unclear at the time of writing how either Andrade or Guevara will be reprimanded for the incident, but expect more drama to spill out of the AEW locker room.

