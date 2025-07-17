  • home icon
  First challenger for Dustin Rhodes' TNT Title officially confirmed on AEW Dynamite; huge threat issued

First challenger for Dustin Rhodes' TNT Title officially confirmed on AEW Dynamite; huge threat issued

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 17, 2025 02:59 GMT
Dustin Rhodes is the current TNT Champion (Image via Dustin Rhodes on X)
Dustin Rhodes is the current TNT Champion (Image via Dustin Rhodes on X)

It was a huge moment for Dustin Rhodes at AEW All In: Texas when he won the TNT championship. However, he might not have much time to celebrate as a threatening force has claimed he will end his title reign.

The aforementioned star, who was part of the same match at All In, is Kyle Fletcher. Following the end of this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, he sent a threatening message to The Natural in a backstage video posted on All Elite Wrestling's X/Twitter.

The Protostar blamed Dustin Rhodes for stealing his moment on what was supposed to be the greatest night of his life. Moreover, he revealed that he had to console his mother after losing at All In, who had flown in from Australia to watch her son compete at AEW's premier event.

Fletcher made it clear that his mission was to snatch not just the TNT Title, but everything from him. He also said that he would not rest until he exacted his revenge on The Natural.

“You stole what was supposed to be the greatest night of my life! The greatest moment of my life! And now, it is my life mission to take not just the TNT Championship from you, but to take everything from you!” [1:10 - 1:31]
With Kyle Fletcher hell bent on ending Dustin Rhodes' title reign just as it has begun, it remains to be seen if this clash will come to fruition in the coming days.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

