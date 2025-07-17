First challenger for Dustin Rhodes' TNT Title officially confirmed on AEW Dynamite; huge threat issued

It was a huge moment for Dustin Rhodes at AEW All In: Texas when he won the TNT championship. However, he might not have much time to celebrate as a threatening force has claimed he will end his title reign.

The aforementioned star, who was part of the same match at All In, is Kyle Fletcher. Following the end of this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, he sent a threatening message to The Natural in a backstage video posted on All Elite Wrestling's X/Twitter.

The Protostar blamed Dustin Rhodes for stealing his moment on what was supposed to be the greatest night of his life. Moreover, he revealed that he had to console his mother after losing at All In, who had flown in from Australia to watch her son compete at AEW's premier event.

Fletcher made it clear that his mission was to snatch not just the TNT Title, but everything from him. He also said that he would not rest until he exacted his revenge on The Natural.

“You stole what was supposed to be the greatest night of my life! The greatest moment of my life! And now, it is my life mission to take not just the TNT Championship from you, but to take everything from you!” [1:10 - 1:31]

With Kyle Fletcher hell bent on ending Dustin Rhodes' title reign just as it has begun, it remains to be seen if this clash will come to fruition in the coming days.

