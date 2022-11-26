"First run on top"- WWE legend believes MJF has a lot to prove as the AEW World Champion

This past Saturday night at the Full Gear pay-per-view, MJF won the AEW World Title for the first time in his career. Following the victory, former ECW World Champion Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on the new champion and what the future looks like for him.

Friedman cashed in on the chip he won in the Casino Ladder match at AEW All Out. He wrestled Jon Moxley in a brutal match. Nearing the end, the wrestling world was shocked when Moxley's mentor, William Regal, assisted the Devil in defeating Moxley to become the new champion.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE Superstar shared his thoughts on The Devil winning the top title. He mentioned that he is a fan of Friedman and that it was the first time a star that reached stardom within the promotion itself, has become a top champion.

"MJF is the most home-grown AEW talent... This is really MJF’s first run on top, and now he is representing AEW as the champ, and I think it’s a good move. I’m all for it, and I truly believe, deep in my heart, I think MJF is gonna be the face of AEW for a long time to come", Matt Hardy said. [H/T Fightful]

Matt Hardy questions how MJF would fare as the champion

During the same podcast, Matt Hardy was curious to know how fans would treat Friedman and was also eager to see how AEW does in ratings, as the company's top heel is the top champion too.

"I’m a big fan of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. So it’s gonna be really interesting to see how the people gravitate towards him as champion, and considering he is gonna be the centerpiece of the promotion. It’s gonna be really interesting to see how it does number-wise" [H/T Fightful]

Next week on Dynamite, The Devil will address the wrestling world for the first time since Full Gear.

Do you think Friedman will have a good run as the champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

