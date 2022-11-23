First-time-ever blockbuster dream match teased for Brock Lesnar in WWE 

Brock Lesnar is arguably the biggest star in WWE and wrestling today. While he has had some incredible dream matches during his second run with the company, we recently got a teaser of a potential clash with an AEW star in the future.

Wardlow is one of the best powerhouses in AEW. He has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent months, squashing MJF before capturing the TNT Championship by defeating Scorpio Sky. Meanwhile, his gimmick of powerbombing his opponents repeatedly got super over with the AEW crowd.

In a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin', the former Pinnacle member named Brock Lesnar as the greatest hoss of all time, but mentioned that The Beast only held the top spot until Wardlow stepped up:

"Until Wardlow laced his boots. I'll give you and the rest of the people a year or two to realize it, but I am."

Wardlow also heaped praise on former WWE Superstar Batista, claiming that The Animal had the best physique in the business. But in terms of dream matches, The War Dog named Brock Lesnar as the ultimate challenge:

"Lesnar's the real deal ... he's the ultimate [beast]," he said. "I think that's the ultimate testament. I think in the game of professional wrestling it's Lesnar and Wardlow." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Roman Reigns commented on his WWE rivalry with Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. The Beast Incarnate has been one of the longest-running rivalries in modern wrestling. The Tribal Chief commented on it in a recent interview.

“That was just a perfect recipe of two performers who want to be the best, and both have pretty legitimate claims to that territory. And when you get two guys who compete, it’s not backstabbing. We’re looking each other in the eyes and we’re telling each other, ‘I’m better than you and if you don’t show me, then this is the end of the road for you.’ People probably said, ‘Oh God, not Brock-Roman again.’ And then we go out there and deliver a classic,” he said.

The Head of the Table defeated the former UFC star in their latest counter. The two megastars squared off in a Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam 2022 which was a wild match.

