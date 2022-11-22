"It’s not backstabbing"- Roman Reigns reflects on his match against seven-time WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has opened up about his recent match against Brock Lesnar.

The Tribal Chief faced Lesnar many times in the last few years. Their latest showdown was at SummerSlam 2022, where Reigns defeated the Beast Incarnate in a Last Man Standing match. This was also billed as the last match ever between the two.

During a recent chat with The Ringer, Roman Reigns stated that he and Brock are two of the best wrestlers who always push each other toward improvement.

“That was just a perfect recipe of two performers who want to be the best, and both have pretty legitimate claims to that territory. And when you get two guys who compete, it’s not backstabbing. We’re looking each other in the eyes and we’re telling each other, ‘I’m better than you and if you don’t show me, then this is the end of the road for you.’ People probably said, ‘Oh God, not Brock-Roman again.’ And then we go out there and deliver a classic,” he said.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME https://t.co/HIIwLdGvFc

Roman Reigns says Brock Lesnar had to level up to stay relevant in their feud in WWE

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE as a fan favorite during his last feud with Roman Reigns. The rivalry between the two started at SummerSlam 2021, where the Beast Incarnate made his comeback sporting a cowboy hat with a beard and ponytail.

The former WWE Champion also entered SummerSlam 2022 driving a tractor, which he later used in the match to lift the ring. Speaking with The Ringer, Roman Reigns highlighted the importance of changing character.

"To me, if he doesn’t level up and showcase the Cowboy Brock character, then don’t nobody give a s**t about Brock next to the Tribal Chief,” Reigns said. “I was able to push my level up, which he knew, OK, ‘this guy’s creating different levels and layers to this, let me step my game up.’ And he did that."

Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE programming at Crown Jewel, where he defeated Bobby Lashley. However, The All Mighty assaulted him after the match, which could lead to a potential third match between the two.

