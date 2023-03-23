First-time-ever match announced for Adam Cole's AEW in-ring return

Adam Cole's first opponent since his return to AEW has finally been announced. The Panama City Playboy had been away from the Jacksonville-based Promotion for the last few months.

He had suffered a concussive injury last year, forcing him to take an extended hiatus to recover. It was only recently he returned and announced that he was ready to get back into action.

However, his first opponent was still undecided until this week. While Adam Cole addressed fans, Daniel Garcia's music hit. The JAS member interrupted the former NXT star, claiming he was nothing special. He also listed off his AEW achievements, which also included a win over Bryan Danielson.

In response, Adam Cole conceded he was an admirer of Garcia. However, he also criticized the JAS member's faction.

He further challenged Garcia to a match on the next edition of Dynamite.

Love the callback. #AEWDynamite Adam Cole: "What makes me special? When they ring the freakin' bell. That's what makes me special."Love the callback. Adam Cole: "What makes me special? When they ring the freakin' bell. That's what makes me special."Love the callback. 😉 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/6rosP8RQFi

With the two stars slated to go up against next week, it remains to be seen if Adam Cole will take down Daniel Garcia and win his first AEW match since his return.

Do you think Daniel Garcia will be too much for Adam Cole? Sound off in the comments section below!

