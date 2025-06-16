"First time my sister had ever seen an exposed male b*tt" - Bryan Danielson makes a big revelation

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson recalled a personal story of going to his first-ever wrestling show. Bryan also revealed who his favorite wrestler was growing up.

Bryan Danielson is considered one of the best wrestlers in the world, and he achieved a number of accolades during his runs in the WWE and AEW. He announced his retirement from full-time in-ring competition after losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024.

Amid his time away from the wrestling scene, The American Dragon disclosed that WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior was his favorite wrestler while growing up.

Speaking on Kiro News Radio on Saturday, Danielson recalled the first wrestling show he went to watch in the Tacoma Dome, where the main event was Ultimate Warrior vs. Rick Rude. Bryan also recalled how Warrior pulled his pants down and his sister saw an exposed male b*tt.

“Growing up, my favorite was the Ultimate Warrior. You know, when you’re a kid, you like the colors. He looked like a superhero, he shook the ropes. The first wrestling show I ever went to see was at the Tacoma Dome. The main event was the Ultimate Warrior vs. Rick Rude, and the Ultimate Warrior did this move where he pulled his pants down. It was the first time my sister had ever seen an exposed male b*tt.” [H/T: Fightful]

Bryan Danielson provided a disappointing update on his future

Since announcing his retirement from full-time wrestling several months ago, Bryan Danielson has not been seen on TV. He was recently asked whether he would ever return to the ring.

Speaking on The Daly Migs Show, Danielson revealed that he is not cleared to wrestle and he might not be on television as well.

"I don't know, but right now, I'm not cleared to wrestle. Even if I wanted to, if I said, 'Hey, I'm going to be there.' I will be there in Kent. I will be there live in front of the people, but probably not on television. It'll just be for the people there live."

Only time will tell if fans will ever see The American Dragon back inside the squared circle.

