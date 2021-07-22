Five on five elimination match, Tony Khan's special announcement and more booked for next week's AEW Dynamite 

AEW continues to make headlines every week with their special episodes of AEW Dynamite. This week, the company produced the eventful Fyter Fest Night Two.

It was an exhilarating experience for fans in attendance as they got to see a Texas Deathmatch between Jon Moxley and Lance Archer for the IWGP Championship in the main event. Archer and Moxley delivered on the hype of the stipulation, which saw blood pouring from the heads of both men. Lance Archer won the match, ending Moxley's reign at 564 days.

Now that the Fyter Fest editions of Dynamite are finished, the company is moving on to The Fight For The Fallen. This will be another special episode of AEW Dynamite for next week. Ahead of the show, several exciting matches and an important segment have been announced.

Next Wednesday, Chris Jerico will face the debuting Nick Gage in a No Rules match. It will be the second chapter of 'The Five Labors of Jericho' that Le Champion needs to overcome to face MJF.

Evil Uno is ready for Fight For The Fallen. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/y5lHxY0SUI — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) July 22, 2021

A five-on-five elimination match pitting The Elite against Hangman Page and The Dark Order will also take place. There is an extra stipulation that if the babyface team wins, Page will get an opportunity to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World title. The Dark Order will also get to face the Young Bucks for their tag team titles. However, if they lose, none of them can challenge for the respective titles.

Finally, after weeks of confrontations and backstage assaults, FTR will face Santana and Ortiz. Christian Cage will team up with Jurassic Express to take on Angelico and the Private Party.

Hikuleo will also challenge Lance Archer for his newly won IWGP U.S. Championship. Hikuleo is a prominent member of the Bullet Club on NJPW Strong. He appeared on the show this week to confront Lance Archer after the latter won the title.

New FTW champion Ricky Starks will also appear on the show for his celebration night.

AEW President Tony Khan to make special announcement

AEW President Tony Khan will appear on the show next week to announce a major live event. Fans are already buzzing on social media. Khan previously stunned the world when he announced a special Dynamite episode scheduled to take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It remains to be seen if this will be a similar level of announcement or not.

Edited by Jack Cunningham