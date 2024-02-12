"For my friend CM Punk" - Top AEW star takes a cheeky dig at Drew McIntyre

A top AEW star who is also known to be a close friend of CM Punk has taken a jab at former WWE champion Drew McIntyre after he injured Punk at the Royal Rumble 2024.

The top AEW star in question is Danhausen. He has been a close friend of CM Punk ever since their time together in Tony Khan's promotion. During the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, the Second City Saint, unfortunately, suffered a tricep injury at the hands of Drew McIntyre and is set to miss WrestleMania 40 as a result.

The next night on RAW, McIntyre targetted the injured tricep of Punk to put him down for good. The Scottish Warrior later mocked Punk's injury with a customized shirt as well. Meanwhile, Danhausen is clearly not pleased with Drew McIntyre constantly mocking his friend, Punk, after causing him an injury.

Danhausen shared a funny Instagram story, taking a shot at Drew McIntyre. Too Nice, Too Evil took a McIntyre action figure at a store and dropped it on the ground to show his displeasure towards The Scottish Warrior. Danhausen wrote the following as a message for Punk as well:

"For my friend @cmpunk."

Danhausen's recent Instagram story about CM Punk and Drew McIntyre (source-Danhausen's Instagram Handle)

Danhausen on his first meeting with CM Punk

The Second City Saint made his AEW debut and return to wrestling back in 2021. Danhausen met him for the first time there before their amazing friendship and said the following about that speaking on Graham GSM Matthews:

"It was like two Macho Mans coming together to form The Mega Powers, It was great. It was my first time meeting CM Punk. We ate Starbucks together, it was wonderful. We had catering together. We got to meet Fanhausens and there were lots of people taking pictures." (H/T Fightful)

Meanwhile, Danhausen has been off AEW TV for quite some time now, while Punk is still out of WWE action due to injury. Only time will tell when they will be back on TV on their respective shows.

