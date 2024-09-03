"For me, it's whatever" - Ricochet recalls Drew McIntyre's alleged unscripted WWE comment

Former WWE star Ricochet recently spoke about a seemingly unscripted comment from Drew McIntyre during their segment in 2019. The One and Only recently signed with AEW.

On the April 29, 2019, episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, the participants of the men's Money in the Bank ladder match were revealed by Alexa Bliss on A Moment of Bliss. Two of them were Ricochet and Drew McIntyre. During the segment, Ricochet cut a promo about how he was there to fight but was cut off in between by McIntyre. This led to many believing that the line was unscripted and Ricochet has finally addressed the infamous segment.

Trending

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Ricochet revealed that the line was planned and explained why Drew McIntyre's "shut up" call didn't bother him. The One and Only claimed that fans already know he's the best in-ring performer and is better than everyone else whereas McIntyre seemingly excels in talking smack in comparison to his wrestling.

"I think that's what it was planned and I don't know whose idea it was, I don't know who the writer was back then. I didn't really pay attention but I mean for me, it's whatever because again, I'm the best wrestler standing in this ring so you can go ahead and say what you want it's fine. Because that's how people like you, you say the cool stuff but when it comes to the wrestling, that's why they like me because I'm better than all of you. So, go ahead and say your cool stuff because that's the only reason people are gonna like you. So, it's fine for me. [11:05-12:30]

Ricochet on his creative direction in WWE

The One and Only arrived in WWE in 2018 and quickly became one of the major players on the NXT brand. He captured the NXT North American Title and continued his chase for gold on the main roster. Ricochet managed to capture both the United States and Intercontinental Championship after his call-up to the WWE main roster.

Ricochet left WWE in July and recently debuted in AEW at the All In PPV in the Casino Gauntlet Match. Speaking on the Masked Man show, the highflyer acknowledged that he had a good time during his run in the Stamford-based promotion. The One and Only noted how he was featured prominently on television, however, the quality of his matches bothered him.

"I was out there a lot. I was on television a lot, I was actually used a lot, but the quality of what I was doing specifically wasn’t there. It was a lot of quantity of Ricochet, but the quality of what he was getting just wasn’t what I wanted, and that’s okay. That’s just how it falls. I can only blame myself. I can’t blame anybody else. I just can’t. But it wasn’t really frustrating because I had a lot of good times there still. But was there more I wanted to do? Absolutely. But man, I can’t say it was frustrating because I still had a good time," he said.

Ricochet recently teased some great upcoming matches against the likes of PAC and Will Ospreay in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see when the company will book the potential dream matchups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback