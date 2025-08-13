  • home icon
  • "Forbidden door season" - Top AEW star reacts after getting spotted with Cathy Kelley

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 13, 2025 01:41 GMT
Cathy Kelley is a long-time backstage interviewer for WWE

As the Forbidden Door season takes place in AEW, a top star was recently spotted with WWE's Cathy Kelley. The former was quick to reference the crossover event, as this was an interesting link-up between the two of them.

Anthony Bowens has been considered a popular name within AEW after being with the company for almost five years. He was one-half of one of the top tag teams at one point in The Acclaimed, and has recently cemented himself as a legitimate singles competitor.

The Pride of Professional Wrestling recently attended the premiere of Nobody 2 starring Bob Odenkirk. He was able to meet several people, but an interesting personality he was spotted with was WWE personality Cathy Kelley. The two of them even took a picture together, as if posing for a movie poster. Bowens posted this on Instagram, referencing the Forbidden Door between the two rival promotions.

You can find their picture in the recent Story or on the third slide of the post below.

Anthony Bowens has hinted at a split-up with his long-time AEW ally

In AEW, Anthony Bowens hasn't been on the best of runs. When pitted against the best of the best on the roster, he has fallen short. However, one major clincher for him was how, despite not winning any matches, his former partner Max Caster seemed to be doing better and was getting great reactions from the crowd.

To make matters worse, he has been clashing with his mentor, Billy Gunn, as he felt that the veteran was not helping him during this time. He accused him of not being there for him.

“There you are, Billy. Not a text. Not a single phone call after last week. You're not gonna answer. How about I answer it for you, Billy? You told me that I needed to take care of a slump buster, huh? I went out there and busted that slump, and I busted Max Caster’s face doing everything, everything that you taught me to do, and you weren't there again. You put your hands on me, and you should have been there punching Caster’s face with me. So let me ask you this, like I’ve been asking you every week. Where were you because you were not there for me, clearly.”
Bowens turning heel and going on a rampage due to his recent frustrations seems to be the direction they are headed towards. It remains to be seen when they'll pull the trigger for this one.

